CLYMER — A new park across the street from the borough building will honor Clymer’s veterans — and the memory of a couple who inspired their son to give back to his community and to be a good public servant.
“It was my lifelong goal to have a centrally located green park in the borough of Clymer and a veterans memorial,” Borough Council President Louis Tate said during ceremonies dedicating Tate Park “in memory of William S. and Barbara J. Tate.”
As a sign states at the entrance to the park across Sixth and Sherman streets from the municipal building, it was “made possible by the generosity of the Louis Tate family to fulfill a lifelong dream.”
The dedication came on the eve of Veterans Day 2021.
Borough Manager Sonya Schrenkel said earlier this year that the entire park was an $854,000 project, built along the banks of Two Lick Creek. She also said the park has Penn State B-Mix Grass, which the borough’s engineering consultant from Gibson-Thomas Engineering described as more durable.
Tate family members, borough, Penns Manor Area School District and Indiana County officials and state legislative staffers were joined by some 40 townspeople for a 20-minute series of events, including an unveiling of the “Tate Park” sign, a series of ribbon cuttings, and a ceremony conducted by Clymer American Legion Post 222.
Post Commander John P. Boatman led that ceremony, featuring prayers by Chaplain Letha Boatman, a color guard and rifle squad, and taps as provided by bugler Casey Moore.
Others on hand represented contractor Ray I. Winters & Sons of Cherryhill Township and engineering consultant Gibson-Thomas Engineering of Latrobe and Indiana.
The park includes a green area featuring a sign from the old Clymer School, a predecessor of the modern Penns Manor Area schools four miles up the road in Kenwood.
It also has a flag plaza with Old Glory as well as a POW/MIA banner and flags of the several of the Armed Forces.
“Hopefully, people will respect the park,” said the Rev. Robert White, pastor of Faith Victory Temple in Starford and Brush Valley Chapel in Brush Valley, as he led a closing prayer.