CLYMER — Louis Tate remains president and Stephanie Brilhart vice president on Clymer Borough Council after it reorganized Monday.
There weren’t many changes, with the biggest one likely being with the meeting schedule.
Council voted to shift council sessions from Tuesday to Wednesday, beginning on Jan. 12 at 7 p.m.
Meetings in future months would be on the first Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m., beginning on Feb. 2.
Wayne Kablack will continue to serve as Clymer borough solicitor, Gibson-Thomas Engineering would continue to serve as the borough’s engineering consultant and Kotzan & Associates will continue as the borough’s auditor.
Council also chose John Hardesty Sr., a member of the Penns Manor Area School District’s board of directors, to serve on the borough’s Zoning Hearing Board.