CLYMER — Borough Manager Sonya Schrenkel told Clymer Borough Council Tuesday night that at the beginning of this month the borough received $66,255.61 as its first installment of American Rescue Plan funding.
Such funding is supposed to be distributed over a two-year period. Uses for that funding were not discussed at Tuesday’s meeting.
The meeting almost did not have a quorum. Councilors John Hughmanic, John Buterbaugh and Kirby Griffin were unable to attend.
Councilors Steph Brilhart and Jeffery Gromley were reached by telephone to be part of the meeting, while Council President Louis Tate was there along with Councilwoman Brietta St. Clair and Mayor Christina King.
Meanwhile, the manager reported, regular income received by the borough from other venues totaled $3,558.12 in June.
Schrenkel said the borough is moving forward with its renovation of a waterside memorial park across Sherman Street from the municipal building. Ray Winters is contractor for that $854,000 project along the banks of Two Lick Creek.
Council ratified Schrenkel’s hiring of Joseph Lamer as part-time summer help.
It also approved policies dealing with shared employee cost allocations and employee health reimbursement.