CLYMER — Borough Manager Sonya Schrenkel told Clymer Borough Council Tuesday night about progress toward completion of the waterside memorial park being located across Sherman Street from the municipal building.
Schrenkel said Ray Winters and Sons Inc. has completed paving work on a parking lot there, though painting lines and signage still are needed.
The borough manager hopes for completion of the project by early to mid-September, and for receipt of decorative light bulbs by that time. She also said the park has Penn State B-Mix Grass, which the borough engineer has described as more durable.
Schrenkel also reported progress on another project being done by Winters’ company, the Route 403 drain project, for which a new head wall had to be installed.
She said a $3,000 change order was necessary but that project still should come in under a $125,000 budget. For the 11-minute meeting, council President Louis Tate was joined in chambers by councilors Brietta St. Clair and John Hughmanic, as well as Councilman Jeffery Gromley joining in by telephone.
They voted unanimously to approve writing a grant application for new body cams for the borough police force. New Chief Charles M. Waller said it’s a 50-50 grant that needs to be written by Aug. 31. “That will allow offers to have the most upgraded version of equipment and system upgrades available,” Waller said in his report.
Waller has a new officer, Ryan Killeen, who started field training and routine patrol work on Friday. With members of his family in attendance, Killeen was sworn in by Mayor Christina King.
Waller’s monthly report included the donation of a laptop and mount for borough cruiser No. 460 by Stay n Play Daycare, and that the borough had purchased a Wi-Fi hotspot for police to use that lap top in the cruiser. Waller reported three cases of ID theft and fraud were reported in July, as well as one case each involving a traffic accident, a vehicle stop, driving under the influence, an all-terrain vehicle and an animal complaint.
The new police chief, who succeeded Louis J. Sacco on July 13, reported one arrest in July, of a 42-year-old man for driving under the influence of alcoholic beverages, and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
The Clymer police force also patrols Marion Center, which it did for 30 hours last month, for a total of $900. Schrenkel said Clymer Borough also received $459.56 in parking fines and $440.56 in magistrate’s fees, for a total of $1,800.02.
Also Tuesday, it was reported that Kotzan CPA & Associates P.C. of Johnstown had completed its audit of the Clymer Borough Municipal Authority and found no findings or recommendations.