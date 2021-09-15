CLYMER — Borough council approved a series of motions Tuesday night, aimed at paving the way for federal funding for two new police cruisers.
The motions presented by council’s Finance Committee open the door to a $46,000 grant and $34,800 loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Borough official said the project is set at $83,912, with $3,112 in solicitor fees as a match for the federal grant and loan.
The motions include a letter of intent to meet conditions for the USDA Grant/Loan Program, a loan resolution, a request for obligation of funds and a Community Facilities Grant Agreement.
Police Chief Charles M. Waller said the facilities in question will be two new cars to be obtained once they are available from Tri-Star Auto Group, which locally has outlets in Blairsville and Clymer.
In his report, Waller said calls were made to Tri-Star for updated quotes, with the dealership pledging it would get back to Waller’s department.
Separately, the chief said a grant application was completed and submitted for new body cams for Clymer Borough Police Department officers. As Waller said last month, it’s a 50-50 grant that had to be completed by Aug. 31.
In the mayor’s report, issued by borough Manager Sonya Schrenkel for an absent Mayor Christina King, the borough had no parking meter or state police fines to report as revenue, but $454.98 in fines from Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch and $900 in Marion Center’s monthly payment for police services.
Waller said Clymer’s 30-hour agreement was fulfilled for August with the nearby borough.
There was good news and bad news to report regarding borough parks. Schrenkel said the good news was a dedication of the waterside memorial park across Sherman Street from the municipal building is likely by the end of October.
Ray Winters and Sons Inc. has been working on the park as well as a nearby drain project on Route 403, which Schrenkel expected to be completed in the near future as needed pipe has arrived.
Separately, Schrenkel said play set construction should be completed in three weeks at Lee Street Park.
The bad news was recent vandalism that happened in the middle of the day Saturday. The borough manager said two individuals removed park benches from picnic pavilions and stacked them, took trash cans from Sherman Street and Lee Street parks and ripped down a sign at the Sherman Street park.
The incident didn’t go unnoticed, as a notice about it reportedly was posted on a Clymer Neighborhood Watch Facebook page.
However, Schrenkel said and other borough officials agreed, if one sees something like that going on, that they should call 911, which could bring borough police or, when they’re off duty, state police from Troop A, Indiana.
Also Tuesday, McCabe-Roof Funeral Home staffer Dan Berkey spoke before council about a problem stemming from recent paving of Oak Alley after Columbia Gas did work there.
Berkey said the funeral home has invested a “boatload of money” into extensive improvements, including a parking lot and drainage.
However, he said, while the funeral home appreciated the work on that alley, “we have a waterfall over our walls into our parking lot.”
Schrenkel said Columbia Gas already has installed a temporary curb.
“We’d like to address this once and for all,” Berkey said. Borough officials agreed.
The borough manager said she would contact Columbia Gas again, as well as borough Engineer John Emerson of Gibson-Thomas Engineering.