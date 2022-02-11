Several matters before Indiana Borough Council this week came out of council’s Public Works Committee, including a change order for the Seventh Street stormwater project and the continued evolution of the borough’s wastewater surveillance project that brings in a new Pittsburgh partner.
Following up on a previously-approved memorandum of understanding regarding the borough’s wastewater treatment plant with the Allegheny County Health Department, Public Works Committee Chairman Gerald Smith said Carnegie Mellon University has been contracted by ACHD to to analyze the wastewater data and create a dashboard.
“Eventually we will be out of the BioBot business,” Smith said, referring to the partnership the borough has had for nearly two years with BioBot, a company formed at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology that specializes in wastewater epidemiology.
BioBot has been collecting samples to track the possible presence of the COVID-19 virus in sewage the borough takes into its wastewater treatment plant, as part of a national research project also involving the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard University and Boston’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital.
Eventually, samples will be sent directly to CMU. Smith said this will make the data-sharing process timelier and more efficient.
A new agreement to that effect has been reviewed by Smith’s committee as well as borough Solicitor Patrick Dougherty.
The memorandum of understanding approved by council in October with ACHD also involves Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Indiana Regional Medical Center.
At that meeting IRMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Richard K. Neff said the Indiana wastewater testing project provides information for trending of COVID-19 cases in the borough and White Township. In turn, Neff said, it informs IRMC on what to expect as far as Emergency Department and inpatient volumes are concerned.
Council’s Public Works Committee also approved a fourth-quarter report regarding the borough’s Corrective Action Plan, which the full council also approved to be forwarded to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.
And it approved two changes in the borough’s contract with Shadco LLC for the Seventh Street Stormwater project.
There was a change order that reduced the contract amount by $50,175.25, and a final pay estimate of $22,507.89.
In other business Tuesday, Council Public Safety Committee Chairman Donald Lancaster reported that a Body Worn Camera Policy is being developed, as the Indiana Borough Police Department is getting training about the cameras purchased late last year.
Meanwhile, Lancaster’s committee has been told of a problem with two incidents of homelessness in the borough.
The committee heard from Matt Frank from the Armstrong-Indiana Behavioral and Developmental Health Program Mobile Crisis Unit, who discussed the case of two homeless people, a man and a woman, who have been in the borough in recent months.
Lancaster said numerous citizens have called the police department about the pair.
In turn, IBPD and Chief Justin Schawl have been in touch with Lisa Spencer, director of Indiana County Health and Human Services, who has met with Schawl and Lancaster.
Other agencies also have been notified, including the Indiana County Community Action Program, Armstrong-Indiana Behavioral and Developmental Health Program Mobile Crisis Unit, The Salvation Army and the federal Department of Health and Human Services.
Lancaster said both homeless people are refusing assistance — and the woman is claiming harassment because of the numerous wellness checks.