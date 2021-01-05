Coal truck overturns
Chauncey Ross/Gazette

Coal truck driver Duwane Waltenbaugh, of Elderton, escaped injury just after 7 a.m. today when the triaxle truck he was driving tipped over along Coal Road in Blacklick Township, about a half mile south of the Homer City Generating Station. Waltenbaugh said the wheels eased off the pavement and the soft shoulder gave way as he was driving toward the power plant. A partial load of coal spilled into a field along the road.

