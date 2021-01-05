Coal truck driver Duwane Waltenbaugh, of Elderton, escaped injury just after 7 a.m. today when the triaxle truck he was driving tipped over along Coal Road in Blacklick Township, about a half mile south of the Homer City Generating Station. Waltenbaugh said the wheels eased off the pavement and the soft shoulder gave way as he was driving toward the power plant. A partial load of coal spilled into a field along the road.
Latest News
- Preliminary hearing in fatal crash postponed
- DEAR ABBY: Parents clash over who should discipline children
- Lottery
- Today in History
- Displaced Sharks look for fast start to season
- A final EPA rollback under Trump curbs use of health studies
- Trump administration scales back wild bird protections
- Cleveland rocked: Browns lose coach to virus for Steelers
Most Popular
Articles
- Police cite Crouse’s Café for violating mandate
- Area man on 'Five Most Wanted' sentenced to jail on drug charges
- Martin reflects on three decades presiding from the bench
- Coffee expert helps on show
- NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
- Coronavirus deaths soar locally in December
- Layoffs at IUP tops biggest stories of the year
- Creekside couple welcome first local baby of new year
- Restaurants sanctioned for allowing indoor dining
- M. Keith Dolan
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Community Calendar
things to do
-
Jan 5
-
Jan 5
-
Jan 5
-
Jan 5
-
Jan 6
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.