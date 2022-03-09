Jeff Coleman, a former state representative from Apollo, was back in his old neighborhood Tuesday, for appearances at two Armstrong County locations and an interview in Indiana.
He is one of several candidates seeking the job of lieutenant governor in the upcoming Republican primary. It’s his first venture into politics since his two terms in the state House (2001-05) from the 60th Legislative District.
His stops Tuesday included Ryan’s Creek House, on the edge of Crooked Creek State Park in Burrell Township, Armstrong County, and Schultz’s Sportsmen’s Stop LLC, between Orchard Hills and Spring Church in Kiskiminetas Township.
Coleman said he wants to do what he did in his first run for the House in 2000, “run a positive campaign” that would be devoid of political attacks.
“The civic discourse is almost fully deteriorated,” Coleman said at Ninth Street Deli in Indiana. “What we have lost is a common sense of decency and what is right and wrong in our political debate.”
It is not a matter of being nice, Coleman said, but rather of “doing battle for your ideas but not personalizing that battle.”
He said he could run with anyone seeking the gubernatorial nomination, and gave no hint about endorsements among the large field of candidates seeking the GOP nod to succeed Gov. Tom Wolf.
He said he believes in free markets, dignity of life, personal responsibility, limited government, and religious freedom and tolerance.
He also said, “if you care about public service, you have to care about the process of elections.”
He recalled his going door to door, seeking voters in 2000 in such places as Lucernemines and Homer City, and being told, “I vote for the person, not the party.”
He also believed that “even then you could feel the divisions,” and said more recently public opinion often stresses party over principle.
He said his progressive friends feel disenfranchised, while his conservative friends feel a lack of confidence in the integrity of the voting process.
“The way we argue and make our case is just as important as the issues we advocate for,” Coleman said. “There has to be a connection between leaders and the policies they advocate.”
While in this area, Coleman also reacquainted himself with a former intern, Ryan M. Bloser, who lists himself on LinkedIn as “chief visionary officer” of Ryan’s Creek House.
Abby Major, now holder of Coleman’s old legislative seat, also is a former intern of Coleman’s — and, in turn, Coleman said, both Bloser and Major were students in the government class taught by Coleman’s successor and Major’s predecessor, Rep. Jeff Pyle, R-Ford City.
Coleman’s announcement in January 2004 that he would not seek a third term “was the best decision I ever made,” he said. He instead married, went into business, and with wife Rebecca raised four children, girls ages 16 and 9, and boys ages 11 and 7.
Last year Rebecca Coleman ran a successful write-in campaign for borough council in the couple’s present hometown of Lemoyne, Cumberland County.
His business, Churchill Strategies in Harrisburg, states that “we’re committed to serving joyfully and wholeheartedly for people and ideas that matter.”
Coleman said the clientele does include some in politics, but also nonprofits and some policy ventures.
His campaign website includes a wide variety of testimonials, including state Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, who said he was “amazed by his work ethic, selflessness and authentic approach to solving real problems for real people,” and Indiana County Republican Chairman Randy Degenkolb, who said, “in our current political climate of suspicion and disrespect, Jeff Coleman will restore confidence in our Commonwealth’s ability to move forward together.”
Pyle said, “Jeff Coleman offers a return to fiscal sanity and good government.”
Coleman also wrote a book in 2016, “With All Due Respect: Recovering the Manners & Civility of Political Combat,” which on amazon.com is touted as answering such questions as, “Are there rules for political combat? Do the good guys ever win? Can you engage in politics without losing your soul? (And) has politics always been this ugly?”
According to at least one statewide news source, there are eight Republicans considering the job now held by Democrat John Fetterman, who is running for U.S. Senate.
They include Butler attorney Jen Gilliland Vanasdale; retired businessman Jerry Carnicella of Patton, Cambria County; Rep. Russ Diamond of Lebanon County; former Rep. Rick Saccone of Allegheny County; Mayor Chris Frye of New Castle; Army veteran and retired police officer Teddy Daniels of Wayne County; former small business owner Angela Grant of Lycoming County; and former congressional candidate James Jones and Keeping Kids in School Political Action Committee founder Clarice Shillinger of Montgomery County.
Also in the running are, for the Democratic nod, state Reps. Austin Davis of McKeesport and Brian Sims of Philadelphia, and 2018 candidate for lieutenant governor Ray Sosa of Montgomery County.
Elsewhere, Nicole Shultz of York County, state treasurer of the Libertarian Party, is her party’s candidate for the state’s number-two position.