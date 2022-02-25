To whom it may concern —
LOTS OF LAUGHS
Friends of the Blairsville Communities will hold a Comedy Night Live fundraiser on Saturday at Chestnut Ridge, where doors open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner starts at 7 p.m.
The show include dinners, a chance to win cash and prizes, and a comedy performance by Dan Wilbur and headliner Moody McCarthy.
Wilbur, of Brooklyn, N.Y., is the creator and editor of Better Book Titles and co-hosts a weekly stand-up show at UCB East Village called Lasers in the Jungle. He has also been an actor in sketches for College Humor, IFC, Funny or Die and mtv.com.
McCarthy, a stand-up comedian from New York City, has performed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “Conan” and the “Late Show with David Letterman.” He has been featured on “America’s Got Talent” and “Last Comic Standing” and can be heard on Sirius XM.
For a ticket, call (724) 459-8588.
Next month, over in Saltsburg, Johnny Smith, who says comedy saved his life after the sudden death of his wife, and two guests will perform at the Salt Center on March 19, where doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.
When not performing, Smith hosts a podcast called “Inquizative Minds” and co-hosts a true crime podcast called “Murderous State of Mind.”
Along with the performance, concessions will be available. Smith will be the host, Johnny Lee Dam will be the feature, and Michael Whatule will be the headliner.
Tickets can be purchased at John’s Pizzeria of Saltsburg, The All American Barber Shop, GG’s Gourmet Cafe, or by calling (724) 599-6974.
GOOD NEIGHBORS
Be sure to recognize this week’s set of good neighbors, the folks who plow out driveways and shovel sidewalks for others during recent snowstorms:
Clymer: Steve and Diane Burbank, Adams Street
Homer City: Gerry Miller, Jacksonville Road
Indiana/White Township: Dale “Shorty” Rheam, Ivory Lane, Sterling Hills; Barb King and son Ben, who along with Mike Baker clear sidewalks at 900 block of Water Street/Clymer Avenue
YOUR WEEKEND CALENDAR
Downtown Indiana’s Bowl Full of Chili Cook-Off is set for noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Noble Stein Brewing Company, and tickets can be purchased at showclix.com or at the door.
Tickets include taste-testing and there will be live music by Jason Gamble & Friends.
Prizes will be awarded in three categories: professionals, amateurs and students, as well as best in show.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Gas prices are hovering around $3.69 per gallon in the region, according to www.pennsylvaniagasprices.com. ... With the impending arrival of March next week, Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, quotes Charles Dickens in “Great Expectations” today, who wrote: “It was one of those March days when the sun shines hot and the wind blows cold: when it is summer in the light, and winter in the shade.”
