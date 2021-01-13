The White Township Planning Commission reorganized Tuesday night and gave conditional approval to an expansion plan for Indian Springs Veterinary Clinic.
It is a proposed two-story, 2,100-square-foot expansion of their veterinary clinic at 1540 Indian Springs Road, a project Assistant Township Manager Chris Anderson said veterinarian Dr. Yogi Misra and his wife, Sumedha, have been working for some time.
The commission approved the plan with conditions that additional landscaping is done and what Anderson called “best practices” in stormwater management be undertaken.
Another matter on the agenda was discussion of a planning module sought by Shane Buggey for a 74-acre lot along Fulton Run Road.
Anderson said Buggey wanted to verify that there will be sanitary sewer service available for that lot.
Buggey is expected to bring paperwork for that lot to a future commission meeting.
Reorganization was warranted with the resignation of Robert Begg, longtime commission chairman.
Vice Chairman Ted Kuckuck, who has wielded the gavel in Begg’s absence, opened Tuesday’s meeting and then was chosen by his colleagues as new chairman.
“We’d like to thank him for his service,” Kuckuck said. “He will be missed.”
Commissioner Dennis Roumm was promoted from secretary to vice chairman, while Commissioner Nancy Smith was chosen as secretary, with Amy Burton continuing to serve as recording secretary for the panel.
Township Supervisor George Lenz also serves on the planning commission.
Lenz and his colleagues on the board of supervisors may open the process of replacing Begg today at their regular meeting, scheduled for 1 p.m. The board’s next meeting on Jan. 27 will be a 7:30 p.m. session.
The planning commission also will continue to hold its review meeting in most months at 8:30 a.m. on the Wednesday prior to the second Tuesday of the month, when the commission will continue to hold voting meetings at 7:30 p.m.