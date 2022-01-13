The Indiana County Board of Commissioners approved a wide range of matters Wednesday, including authorization for a $3,305,082 tax and revenue anticipation note, with a tax-exempt interest rate of 0.75 percent, to be drawn from First Commonwealth Bank.
County financial supervisor Lisa Gregerson said the note is being borrowed from First Commonwealth Bank. It will cover county expenditures until real estate tax revenue is received later this year.
Also Wednesday, two agreements involving the Armstrong-Indiana Behavioral and Developmental Health Program and a pair of actions involving the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency were tackled by the commissioners.
County fiscal officer Tammy Calderone said the agreement with Southwest Behavioral Health Management will cost 2 percent more than last year, at $941,041, divided into 12 monthly payments, while an agreement for independent living technology services for two clients with Alchera Inc., parent company of Safe In Home-dot-Com will cost $6,824.
ICEMA agreements were approved with Shelby Products LLC, providing six chairs for the dispatch center for $3,415, paid out of regional 911 funds, and United Telephone Company, as part of the effort to bring all of Region 13, the area of Southwestern Pennsylvania including Indiana County, into compliance with Next Generation 911.
Also Wednesday, a consulting agreement was approved with retired county Register & Recorder Patricia Streams-Warman to help out with a department still short-handed after two years, by a retirement and a maternity leave.
Streams-Warman’s successor Maria Jack said her predecessor would get $50 an hour for up to 125 hours, probably only through January.
For the county Office of Children & Youth Services, Indiana attorney Jacqueline Blackwell McCracken was signed on as legal counsel to parents for dependency matters at a sum of $55 hourly, not to exceed $1,750 per month, from the county’s general fund.
Also for CYS, all new for 2021-22 and all to be covered from the county’s general fund on an as-needed basis, Family Services of Northwest Pennsylvania from Erie is signed on as a new provider of foster and kinship care services for children from birth to age 21; Hearts & Wings Home Inc. of Lake Ariel, Wayne County, is signed on to provide residential placement for abused females ages 11 to 21; and Taylor Diversion Programs Inc. of Tionesta, Forest County, will provide residential independent living for males and females ages 14-21, and shelter care for at-risk youths ages 14-21.
Also Wednesday, the commissioners approved an annual Savin (copying machine) maintenance and service agreement between the Pennsylvania District Attorneys Institute and the office of Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr.
Manzi said the agreement covers automated notifications to victims of crime, while the commissioners said the agreement comes at no cost to the county.
County Clerk Robin Maryai announced that vacancies exist on the county Solid Waste Authority for a term ending in January 2026, and with the county Industrial Development Authority and Transportation Authority, each for terms ending in January 2027.
She also announced a long list of reappointments:
• For terms that expire on Dec. 31, 2024, Robin Gorman, Kimberly Rode, Mark Lapusnak and Dr. Irene Mergen, all to the Armstrong-Indiana Behavioral and Developmental Health Program.
• For terms that expire in January 2025, John Somonick, Dr. Jerry L. Pickering and Josephine Cunningham to the county Planning Commission; and Jerry Seitz to the county Zoning Hearing Board.
• For terms that expire in January 2027, Harold Hixson to the Highridge Water Authority; and Dana Henry and Donald Lorelli to the Hospital Authority; John Kanyan to the county Redevelopment Authority; Somonick and B. Edward Smith to the county Solid Waste Authority; Dennis Hulings to the Transportation Authority; and Ronald Wagner Jr. to the Uniform Construction Code Board of Appeals.
• For a term ending in January 2029, Maher Shawer to the Indiana County Municipal Services Authority.
Also, it was announced that the courthouse will be closed Monday to observe Martin Luther King Day. Hess said the Indiana County NAACP is sponsoring a Zoom-based “Speak Out” that day “Facing Fears of the Inevitable,” from 2 to 3:30 p.m., with a panel of local community members.
Links to register for the event can be found on the Indiana County NAACP Facebook page, where the organization said participants “will name and discuss matters of our inevitable future and provide opportunities for voicing questions, concerns, thoughts, and opinions on overcoming any fears or concerns.”
The next meeting of the county commissioners will be on Jan. 26 at 10:30 a.m.