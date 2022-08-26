Proclamations issued this week by the Indiana County Board of Commissioners covered the International Underground Railroad Month and Suicide Prevention Week.
“We, the Commissioners of Indiana County, do hereby designate Sept. 4 through Sept. 10, 2022, as ‘National Suicide Prevention Week’ ... and Sept. 1 through Sept. 30, 2022, as ‘National Suicide Awareness Month’ in Indiana County,” said Commissioner Robin A. Gorman at Wednesday’s board meeting.
Gorman and her colleagues brought the issue home with a reference in their proclamation to the Indiana County Suicide Task Force, an organization whose activities include training sessions on QPR — Question, Persuade, Refer — including one held recently following a mental health symposium at Indiana Area Senior High School.
“Suicide is the 12th-leading cause of all deaths in the United States with rates higher among adults ages 25 to 34 years and 75 to 84 years, and the highest rate is among adults ages 85 years or older in the year 2020,” Board Chairman R. Michael Keith read. “In Pennsylvania, the rate is highest among adults ages 45-54 in the year 2021.”
According to the QPR Institute, which developed the curriculum for the task force’s training sessions, “question, persuade, refer” are steps anyone can learn to help prevent suicide.
Essentially, said Matt Frank, crisis intervention coordinator for The Open Door behavioral health organization in downtown Indiana, if one believes a friend or loved one may be a suicide risk, ask about it.
As he presented to the symposium audience at IASHS, he wanted to set aside what he called a myth about not talking about it, saying that “asking about something does not put that idea in another person’s head.”
Also quoting the proclamation, Commissioner Sherene Hess said, “each member of our community is valued and irreplaceable (and) the stigma associated with mental illness and suicide works against suicide prevention by discouraging persons at risk for suicide from seeking life-saving help and further traumatizes survivors of suicide.”
The other proclamation recalled, as Keith read, how “Indiana County has played a key role in the rich history of the Underground Railroad, a network of individuals who worked together through the early to mid-19th century to hide, transport, and protect freedom seekers on their journey to free states and Canada.”
Keith went on to cite “all those involved in the Underground Railroad, including the county’s courageous Dr. Robert Mitchell, Mr. Lewis Johnston, Miss Jane Conrad, Maryland’s Harriet Tubman, orator Frederick Douglass and thousands of freedom seekers.”
Hess mentioned two aspects of history in Indiana County:
“Indiana County’s involvement in the UGRR is memorialized in the former Second Baptist Church Building, Blairsville, PA, which in itself is historic. Built in 1917, it is the oldest African American church in Blairsville. Currently the history center is open year-round and available for tour by appointment.”
She also read how “the Northern Appalachian Folk Festival will designate a portion of Philadelphia Street as an Underground Railroad Throughway.”
NAFF organizer Jim Dougherty said the festival “is trying to get the 500 block of Philadelphia Street designated as a ‘underground railroad historical district,’” and said NAFF organizers “want to have a UGRR run from Blairsville to Indiana.”
This year’s NAFF will be held Sept. 9 and 10 in downtown Indiana.
Also this week, the commissioners approved:
• The $49,054 bid of Dereume Dunkel Roofing Company to provide and install a new 60-milliliter (0.0625-inch thick) TPO (thermoplastic polyolefin) roofing system to replace three flat roof sections of the Indiana County Court House.
“These sections are at the end of their life expectancy and (need) to be replaced before larger problems appear,” county Facilities Director Mike Yanity said regarding the proposal made through the state’s PA COSTARS (cooperative purchasing) program.
• An $1,875 change order in the contract with LMJ Contractors Inc. regarding the Indiana County Community Action Program Food Bank Renovation Demolition Project. At the recommendation of the Indiana County Office of Planning & Development, ICCAP and engineering firm Stiffler McGraw the change order was approved to remove all existing metal ductwork in the warehouse facility.
“The revised contract with LMJ Contractors ... will be $50,575 and the additional cost will be covered with Keystone Communities Program grant funds,” said ICOPD Deputy Director for Community Development & Housing David Morrow.
• A request from the Indiana County Probation Department to change its database service provider from Enterprise Supervision to Connectrex.
“We have and are continuing to work with (county Director of Information Technology) Eric Leonard to assure all technology requirements and practices are compliant with county guidelines,” Deputy Chief Probation Officer James D. Decker wrote. “With it, we will be able to continue to grow efficiencies in community supervision while adding efficient compliance to standards that are set by JNET (Pennsylvania Justice Network) and the (Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency) at a reduced price (approximately 45 percent of what the department is currently paying).”
Decker wrote that Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco is in favor of the change, and that the service agreement was submitted to county Solicitor Matthew T. Budash for his legal review.