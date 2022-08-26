INDIANA COUNTY MAP 06-2.jpg
Proclamations issued this week by the Indiana County Board of Commissioners covered the International Underground Railroad Month and Suicide Prevention Week.

“We, the Commissioners of Indiana County, do hereby designate Sept. 4 through Sept. 10, 2022, as ‘National Suicide Prevention Week’ ... and Sept. 1 through Sept. 30, 2022, as ‘National Suicide Awareness Month’ in Indiana County,” said Commissioner Robin A. Gorman at Wednesday’s board meeting.