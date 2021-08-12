Don’t pay the penalty on your Indiana County real estate tax.
That was a reminder the Indiana County Board of Commissioners felt obliged to make at Wednesday’s meeting.
It reiterates a resolution the board approved on Jan. 27, which “determined that it is in the best interest of the county, its residents and taxpayers for the county to provide relief to those paying county real estate taxes on the assessed value of real property located within the county.”
Ordinarily, a late payment penalty, usually 10 percent, is added to the face value of the tax bills after the on-time deadline, usually July 1.
This year, out of concern over effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, there won’t be that late penalty for county real estate tax.
It was one of a wide range of actions Wednesday.
Another was the naming of 16 stakeholders, representing municipal and county governments, garbage and recycling collectors, and other interested agencies, to an Indiana County Solid Waste Advisory Committee.
Their purpose will be to draw up a new 10-year plan, replacing one drawn up in 2012.
Members include Indiana County Solid Waste Authority’s Chairman Dr. Thomas Falcone, Vice Chairman Kenneth Brown, Secretary B. Edward Smith, Treasurer C. Michael Foote, board members Sonya Schrenkel, Samuel Arone and John Somonick, and Executive Director Timothy Long.
Falcone, Brown, Smith, Arone, Somonick and Long are re-appointees, as are Indiana County Office of Planning & Development Director Byron Stauffer Jr. and White Township Supervisor Gail McCauley.
Long also serves as the county’s recycling coordinator, while Foote is Indiana Borough manager and Schrenkel Clymer Borough manager. Foote and Schrenkel are among eight new members appointed to this panel, as is Michael Baker, manager of Blairsville Borough and Blairsville Municipal Authority.
Also named were Ryan Czarnota, district manager for disposal in the Capital Market Area for Waste Management Inc.; Laurence Miller, director of facility maintenance and operations for Indiana University of Pennsylvania; Donald Lancaster, a member of the League of Women Voters of Indiana County as well as an Indiana borough councilman; Christopher Sadler, president and CEO of Integral Scrap & Recycling Inc.; and Mark Hilliard, president of the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce.
Also Wednesday, the board tabled bids for voting booths until its Aug. 25 meeting.
And one of those tuned in to the meeting online wanted the board to recognize one of its own.
During citizen comments at the start of the meeting, resident Lynne Alvine wanted the board to note the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania’s award to Commissioner Sherene Hess.
At the recent CCAP conference in Hershey, association President and Butler County Commissioner Kevin Boozel presented the President’s Award to Hess for her work as chair of CCAP’s Elections Reforms Policy Committee.
CCAP has urged the General Assembly to allow counties additional time to pre-canvass mail-in ballots, and to move the deadline for mail-in ballot applications back to 15 days prior to an election in conjunction with the voter registration deadline.
Hess said in January that those priorities “alone could resolve a significant portion of the challenges counties experienced in 2020.”
She and Boozel also told lawmakers that the state’s counties seek meaningful reforms that can address other issues that arose during the 2020 elections.
She told her colleagues that the award was a surprise and a great honor.