Proposals provided by the Indiana County Office of Planning & Development dominated much of Wednesday’s agenda for the Indiana County Board of Commissioners.
Included was a semi-annual resolution re-certifying that the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security or CARES Act Revolving Loan Fund is consistent with an economic development strategy developed by the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission and endorsed by the federal Economic Development Administration.
The board approved that resolution as well as a $50,000 term loan from the revolving loan fund to Russell’s Motorsports Inc. of Blairsville, to be used as working capital for such needs as payroll, utilities and inventory.
It is a 72-month loan with an interest rate of zero, with no payment required from the principal for the first 12 months. Russell’s Motorsports pledged to retain one full-time equivalent employee.
ICOPD also was focused on extending Community Development Block Grant Entitlement funding contracts with the Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development. One would extend for COVID-19-related reasons the completion date for Indiana’s South Seventh Street Project until May 15. Involved with that project are 2016 and 2017 CDBG Entitlements.
Another extension would put a Feb. 8 completion date on the Old Ernest Mine Demolition Project, involving a 2016 CDBG grant.
Also, the commissioners agreed to seek a contract deadline extension from Feb. 13 to June 7 for the 2017 CDBG Entitlement contract with DCED.
Approximately $30,000 from the county’s 2018 project would go toward equipment for the Peg Run Reservoir Water Treatment Plant.
Other proposals focus on money from the Appalachian Regional Commission. The board accepted ICOPD’s request that it authorize filing for $500,000 in ARC funds for a 0.102-mile-long access road that would open access to 10 acres of previously undeveloped property in the 119 Business Park in Center Township. The 10 acres would be used for light manufacturing and industrial development.
ICOPD also wants to encumber $211,700 in liquid fuels funding from Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 10 for that project, in collaboration with the Indiana County Development Corporation and the Center Township Board of Supervisors.
The commissioners also accepted ICOPD’s request to approve spending $73,400 in ARC funds for suspended ceiling baffles through ESSI Acoustical Products Company of Cleveland, Ohio, for the Indiana County Education & Technology Center project in White Township.
They also approved ICOPD entering into a Memorandum of Understanding with Hannah Harley, project manager for the Creative Spaces Collective Program, that would allow her to utilize a $100,000 grant awarded by the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts to ICOPD. Harley will be able to pay invoices directly on the county’s behalf between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022.
In other business, the board approved:
• A renewed Project Share Agreement between the county Department of Human Services and Calvary Presbyterian Church.
• Consent for right of entry by the state Department of Environmental Protection across the Ghost Town Trail to the pump house of a mine water treatment plant along Blacklick Creek.
• Re-appointments of Doug Taylor, Janis Long and Frank Glass to new three-year terms on the county’s Farmland Preservation Board.
Wednesday’s meeting was the last scheduled for calendar year 2021. The courthouse will be closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 31 for observances of Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, then the first commissioners’ meeting of 2022 will be Jan. 12.