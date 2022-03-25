The Indiana County Board of Commissioners had a long list of proclamations to tackle Wednesday.
One honors 325,208 Pennsylvanians who served in Vietnam, including 3,147 who were killed in action (41 from Indiana County) and 89 still unaccounted for.
It marks National Vietnam War Veterans Day, an event to be commemorated by the Historical and Genealogical Society of Indiana County, 621 Wayne Ave., Indiana, on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
It’s the society’s second annual program, honoring those who served in the U.S. Armed Forces between Nov. 1, 1955, and May 15, 1975. Indiana County Sheriff Robert E. Fyock, himself a Vietnam War veteran, nearly broke down as the commissioners read the proclamation.
“They embody the motto of the Vietnam Veterans of America, ‘Never again will one generation of veterans abandon another,’” Commissioner Sherene Hess read from the proclamation.
“These veterans have contributed tremendously to their communities, the commonwealth, and the nation,” Commissioner Robin Gorman read from it.
Another proclamation marks National Library Week, April 3-9, where “we recognize librarians as information professionals who provide expertise, services and guidance for patrons to access credible sources and material, making their own informed decisions about the world today.”
Indiana County libraries include those in Indiana, Homer City, Saltsburg, Blairsville and Burrell Township.
“We have had many challenges,” said Burrell Township Library Board Treasurer Jane Kokolis, who joined library Director Jen Van Hannak to receive the county’s proclamation.
Commissioners Board Chairman R. Michael Keith acknowledged the community support for the Burrell library, which has been without a permanent home since a water pipe ruptured and soaked the carpeting and flooring in January 2018.
The township has arranged financing for a new library and municipal office center on Main Street at Blaire Road, and is awaiting clearance from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development to advertise for construction bids. The Burrell library hopes to open in June or July of this year.
Another proclamation marked Women’s History Month, which has taken place each March since 1987 and marks for instance how “women have played an important role in the history of Indiana County.”
American Association of University Women-Indiana County Branch Vice President Patricia Holmes said she and Indiana Free Library Director Kate Geiger went together on development of a program to take place Saturday at 11:30 a.m. upstairs at the downtown Indiana library.
The focus will be on three American women who won the Nobel Prize for Literature, introduced by members of the Indiana Players Inc.
Mary Jo Bowes will present 1938 winner Pearl S. Buck; Jaunita Burdette will present 1993 winner Toni Morrison, and Holmes will present 2020 winner Louise Gluck.
Also, there were proclamations for Pennsylvania 811 Safe Digging Month in April, marking 50 years for a utility notification information center for which Keith said he’s “very thankful,” for its guidance when he manned the backhoe as a Rayne Township supervisor; and Autism Awareness & Acceptance Month, also in April, whose advocates seek to “assure that each person with autism spectrum disorder is provided an opportunity to achieve the highest quality of life.” Students and staff from New Story in Indiana were on hand to accept that proclamation.
One proclamation was overlooked — so far — but county Clerk Robin Maryai invited Care (Child Advocacy & Relationship Enhancing) Center of Indiana County Executive Director Jessica Clark to address Child Abuse Prevention Month in April.
She invited participation in an annual Pinwheel for Prevention Planting Ceremony on the Indiana County Court House lawn on April 1 at noon. The pinwheels, symbolic of a Garden of Hope, will be on display during the entire month of April.
As the Care Center posts on its website, “Pinwheels have become a national symbol of the great childhoods we want for all children, and that all children deserve.”
Clark also is a member of the county’s Children’s Advisory Commission, which seeks to improve outcomes for children, adolescents and their families.
The commissioners also plan to issue a proclamation for Child Abuse Prevention Month at their April 13 meeting.