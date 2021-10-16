Proclamations for National Business Women’s Week and Domestic Violence Awareness Month were among the actions taken Wednesday by the Indiana County Board of Commissioners.
Before diving into a wide range of contracts and grant actions, the commissioners honored members of the Indiana Business & Professional Women in the board chamber and Alice Paul House staff listening in to the meeting online.
“We reflect the highest ideals of Indiana County, our commonwealth and nation as we continue to strive for complete equality in business and the workplace, regardless of gender, race, or religion,” the proclamation reads in part honoring National Business Women’s Week which begins Sunday and continues through Oct. 23.
“We encourage all citizens to recognize the many ways in which women have contributed to the success of our businesses and the advancement of their professions,” the proclamation goes on.
Indiana Business & Professional Women representatives Jackie Overdorff and Sarah Kitchen were on hand to accept that proclamation.
Alice Paul House staff, including Executive Director Audia Boyles, listened in as the commissioners noted a grim statistic: “One out of every three women and one our of every four men report that they have been physically abused by an intimate partner or family member at some point in their lives.”
The proclamation that followed called domestic violence “a serious crime that affects people of all races, ages, income levels and sexual orientations (and) violates an individual’s privacy, dignity, security and humanity, due to the systematic use of physical, emotional, sexual, psychological, and economic control and abuse.”
The proclamation marked October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month and encouraged domestic violence victims and their families to seek assistance from the Alice Paul House in White Township, which has provided services to victims (and) survivors of domestic violence; sexual assault; other serious crimes; and juvenile offenders, for more than 35 years.
It gives the 24-hour hotline number for Alice Paul House, (724) 349-4444 and (toll free) 1 (800) 435-7249.
Also on Wednesday, the commissioners approved:
• A $105,618, 18-month Emergency Solutions Grant contract agreement with the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development for Rapid Re-Housing financial assistance and housing services, data collection and administrative funds.
• An application to the state’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program for up to $2 million for infrastructure projects and related expenses in the construction of a new hangar facility at the Indiana County-Jimmy Stewart Airport in White Township. This also requires the county to seek out additional funding assistance, to cover a match of $1 for every $1 awarded by RACP.
• A Four Factor Analysis and Language Plan for the 2021 HOME Investment Partnership Program, that identifies East Mahoning, North Mahoning, South Mahoning and West Mahoning townships as the county’s municipalities that each meet a 5 percent population threshold of residents who speak English “less than well,” in accord with Limited English Proficiency regulations from DCED and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
• A memorandum of understanding through Dec. 31, 2022, regarding the Indiana County Center for Economic Operations between the county commissioners, Indiana County Chamber of Commerce, Indiana County Development Corporation, Indiana County Tourist Bureau and Indiana University of Pennsylvania, “collectively referred to as the CEO Affiliates.”
• Renewals of contracts for 2021-22 with attorneys Thomas Rivosecchi as solicitor for Children & Youth Services, Thomas Kauffman as CYS Guardian Ad Litem and Erica Dussault and Katrina Kayden as CYS legal counsel for parents.
• Placement listing renewals for CYS with Adoption Connection PA of Beaver; Alternative Living Solutions of Latrobe; Carson Valley Children’s Aid of Flourtown (Montgomery County); Christian Family Services Management Corporation/The Bair Foundation of PA, New Wilmington; Cornell Abraxas Group Inc. and Pressley Ridge of Pittsburgh; Families United Network Inc. of Muncy; Family Care for Children & Youth Inc. of Milton; Family Pathways of Butler; and Merakey of Harrisburg.