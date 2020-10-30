The Indiana County commissioners adopted proclamations in recognition of October as the 50th anniversary of service of Visiting Nurse Association of Indiana County; in recognition of October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month at the urging of the Indiana County Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Task Force and accepted by the Alice Paul House; and to declare Dec. 12 as Honoring Our Indiana County Veterans Day, when area churches will be asked to ring their bells at noon as volunteers throughout the county place wreaths at the entrances of the cemeteries where fallen servicemen and woman are buried.
Officials estimated that 12,000 deceased military men and woman are at rest in 77 graveyards in the county. The fifth annual bell-ringing and wreath placement event is jointly sponsored by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1989, American Legion Post No. 141, the Chamber of Commerce, the Indiana County Tourist Bureau and the Indiana County Christmas Tree Growers Association.
• Joined with ICOPAD to enact a stormwater management agreement in compliance with White Township requirements regarding the Indiana County Education & Technology Center project on the ICTC campus.
• Ratified agreements with Franklin County and Lehigh County to house jail inmates from those counties at the Indiana County Jail on an as-needed basis, at rates of $65 a day for inmates from Franklin County and $150 a day for juvenile offenders from Lehigh County.
• Reported that the two meetings scheduled next month on Nov. 11 (Veterans Day) and Nov. 25 (the day before Thanksgiving) will be replaced with a single business session at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 18.