A day after two needed resolutions were passed by Indiana Borough Council, the Indiana County Board of Commissioners approved actions that complement the borough’s planning for Community Development Block Grant funding for a storm sewer project.
At the request of the borough and the county Office of Planning & Development, modifications were approved Wednesday in CDBG contracts for 2016 and 2017, eliminating some funds meant for a South 15th Street Storm Sewer Project, which in turn will allow for funding of the South Seventh Street Storm Sewer Project in the 2021-22 fiscal year.
David Morrow, ICOPD’s chief of community development and housing, said the South Seventh Street project requires additional funds due to actual costs exceeding original project estimates.
From the 2016 CDBG, $66,000 will be shifted to the South Seventh Street project, increasing from $34,188 to $100,188 the allocation from that year to the borough’s 2021-22 plans.
From the 2017 CDBG, $86,500 will be shifted to the South Seventh Street project, increasing from $46,500 to $133,000 the allocation from that year to the borough’s 2021-22 plans.
On Tuesday night, Indiana councilors passed two resolutions dealing with CDBG funds to will be sought from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.
One “prioritized borough needs in a three-year plan” with the top need being “replacement and improvement of the South 15th Street storm sewer system.”
The other formalizes an agreement whereby ICOPD will file the borough’s CDBG application with DCED.
The county will apply for $201,286, with $166,000 to go toward borough needs and the rest toward administration and auditing costs.
“These contract funds will be available in early 2022,” Morrow said.
With board Chairman R. Michael Keith absent, Commissioner Robin Gorman chaired the meeting and exchanged motions and seconds with fellow Commissioner Sherene Hess.
The commissioners also accepted an ICOPD request to enter into a grant agreement with the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency for $150,000 of 2020-21 Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement-Realty Transfer Tax funds to continue the 55-plus Roof and Heating Systems Replacement Program.
“The program will assist income eligible homeowners age 55 or older with replacing an inoperable or inefficient heating system and/or a leaking or deteriorated roof,” ICOPD Community Development Analyst Christina Coleman said, adding that “$25,000 in Act 137 funds will provide (a) match for the program.”
The commissioners approved an eight-year extension of an existing contract with Motorola Solutions for upkeep for a regional emergency radio system now covering nine western Pennsylvania counties.
The Inter-County Regional Radio System, or I-CORRS, utilizes Motorola equipment to serve 1.2 million people over almost 6,950 square miles, in Armstrong, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Lawrence, Mercer, Somerset, Westmoreland and Indiana counties.
The contract ran through Dec. 31, 2024, but instead will be extended until Dec. 31, 2033, under an agreement that requires approval in each of the nine counties.
Indiana County Emergency Management Agency Director Thomas Stutzman said the cost of the service, even with a three percent annual increase, will be discounted by $12,000 per year, to an average of $70,000 per year over the life of the extended agreement.
He said there is a clause in the governance agreement for the system that covers counties that choose to withdraw.
“If they withdraw, they have to make the other counties whole,” Stutzman said.
Gorman and Hess also approved agreements with Zelenkofske Axelrod LLC of Pittsburgh and Greensburg for audit services for the county’s financial statements through 2023, with a 2 percent annual cost increase in each year, and for consultation about the American Rescue Plan, at a maximum cost of $226,000 that could come out of the county’s $16 million in ARP funding.
“They also did a good job for us with the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act funding,” Gorman said.
Also approved Wednesday were renewals for 2021-22 of agreements with Central Counties Youth Center for probation needs, at a maximum of $300 a day; for attorney William J. Carmella to serve as Children and Youth Services solicitor at a rate of $150 per hour plus travel time when needed; for attorneys Zubin F. Billimoria, Joelyssa Johnson, Katrina Kayden and Allen Fiechuk to serve as guardians ad litem, each at a rate of $100 per hour plus travel time when needed; and of private provider agreements with LifeSpan Family Services of Pennsylvania, Pathways Adolescent Center and Pentz Run Youth Services Inc.
Both commissioners noted upcoming events, including Friday’s 11:30 a.m. 9/11 commemoration on the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Oak Grove; the ongoing Ox Hill Fair through Saturday in Home; the Northern Appalachian Folk Festival this weekend in Indiana; the Hoodlebug Festival Sunday in Homer City; and the weeklong Cookport Fair opening Sunday near Commodore.
Hess said two Gold Star families from the Iraq conflict will be honored at NAFF.