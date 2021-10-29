Indiana County’s board of commissioners voted Wednesday to apply for $3 million in state Multimodal Transportation Fund grants from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
One would be for up to $2.5 million for Indiana County/Jimmy Stewart Airport, the other for up to $500,000 for street corridors in Indiana Borough and White Township.
Each would be sought in the next round of a competitive Pennsylvania Department of Transportation process.
The county will seek, once again, to obtain an MTF grant of up to $2.5 million for improvements to the county airport in White Township.
The airport made the cut for a smaller grant in 2017, when PennDOT awarded $337,500 toward resealing and remarking airfield pavement, as part of $10 million in safety upgrade and operation expansion grants awarded to nine Pennsylvania airports.
It did not make the cut during a more recent application for the $2.5 million grant, but officials expressed hope Wednesday they may win out in this round of the process.
Indiana County Office of Planning & Development Executive Director Byron G. Stauffer Jr. told the county commissioners that the MTF grant would be used “for the design, bidding and construction of the Phase I site work,” including the taxiway, drainage, lighting and utilities for subsequent construction of an approximate 10,000-square-foot corporate hangar.
The other MTF grant sought by ICOPD is for up to $500,000 for preliminary engineering design for transportation improvements along Wayne Avenue, Hospital Road, Carter Avenue and Seventh Street in Indiana Borough and White Township.
“The county has partnered with Indiana Regional Medical Center and Indiana University of Pennsylvania as well as White Township and Indiana Borough on visioning exercises of possible land use along these critical roadways,” Stauffer said.
The commissioners also approved:
• A notice for Delta Airport Consultants Inc. to proceed with details of a taxiway rehabilitation project at the White Township airport, which PennDOT wants by May 3, 2022. Commissioner Robin Gorman said the project is 100 percent federally funded.
• A contract extension with Federal Engineering for licenses and tower maintenance for the county’s public safety radio network. Indiana County Emergency Management Agency Director Thomas A. Stutzman said it would not exceed $20,000.
• A memorandum of understanding with Franklin County to continue housing that county’s inmates at the Indiana County Jail through Dec. 31, 2022. Warden Samuel R. Buzzinotti said there aren’t as many prisoners as in the past, but “they’re a good county to work with,” at $65 per day per inmate.
• A $110,720 grant-in-aid agreement for funds to be awarded from the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole.
• An agreement with McNees Wallace & Nurick LLC to provide legal counsel regarding a pedestrian bridge proposed to cross U.S. Route 22 in Burrell Township.
• Appointing John Swauger to the county Parks & Trails Board and Richard Britten to the Citizens Advisory Board for Children & Youth Services.
• Naming Marshall Chriswell, Allen Fiechuk and Gina Ryen-Force as Children and Youth Services legal counsel for parents.
There also were more private provider agreements approved for CYS, with Justice Works YouthCare for a three-year period as a non-placement listing; with Dr. John Carosso, Preventative Aftercare Inc. and Sign Language Specialists of Western Pennsylvania Inc. for non-placement listings in 2021-22; and for placement in 2021-22 with Adelphoi Village Inc., City Mission-Living Stone Inc., Community Specialists Corporation (doing business as The Academy), Edmund L. Thomas Adolescent Center, Diversified Treatment Alternative Centers LLC, Family Care Services Inc., George Junior Republic of Pennsylvania, KidsPeace National Center Inc., Outside/In School of Experiential Education Inc., Perseus House Inc. and The Summit Academy.
The commissioners will hold one meeting apiece in November and December. They are scheduled to meet Nov. 17 when a 2022 budget is to be presented for advertising, and Dec. 15 when final action is anticipated on that budget.