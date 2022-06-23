The Indiana County Board of Commissioners said Wednesday that consultations continue with the county’s District Attorney’s Office, sheriff’s office and solicitor regarding the idea of a Second Amendment Sanctuary ordinance.
“We have no authority to get in the way of that,” Commissioner Robin A. Gorman said, referring to any legislation dealing with the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, or Pennsylvania’s Declaration of Rights.
In the latter document, Article 21 reads, “The right of the citizens to bear arms in defense of themselves and the State shall not be questioned.”
Board members said a decision about such legislation is still pending, after the idea was criticized by a speaker at Wednesday’s board meeting.
Ron Riley, who is best known for his analysis of COVID statistics published regularly in The Indiana Gazette, said he was not opposed to guns.
However, he told the commissioners, he is opposed to “protecting guns as a reaction to violence,” such as recent mass shootings in such locations as Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, N.Y.
He said there was a need for “reasonable gun regulation,” and urged the commissioners to “act in the interest of your constituents,” which he said could be done by having all three commissioners vote no regarding a sanctuary ordinance.
The board of commissioners hadn’t said much recently about the idea, but after the last board meeting two weeks ago a leading advocate of such an ordinance, Deborah J. Shreckengost, of Blairsville, said she was told by Board Chairman R. Michael Keith that “it is a go.”
Her remarks, in turn, followed comments by Homer City Mayor Arlene Wanatosky at the June 8 board meeting, that a Second Amendment Sanctuary ordinance “is a bad idea.”
As proposed by Shreckengost and other supporters at a board meeting in July 2021, the ordinance read in part that “the right to keep and bear arms is a pre-existing, individual right that shall not be infringed; and all local, state, and federal acts, laws, orders, rules or regulations in violation of the Second Amendment are void.”
As usual, the board of commissioners had a proclamation, this time honoring Indiana Rotary Day — and a century of Rotary activity in Indiana — on June 27.
“The Rotary Club of Indiana, PA, received its charter on Sept. 1, 1921, just 16 years after the first Rotary Club was formed (in Chicago),” said Commissioner Sherene Hess, a member of the local club.
“Contributions by the Rotary Club of Indiana have included paying for permanent green benches in downtown Indiana and a five-year commitment aggregating $25,000 for the Downtown Indiana Renaissance Project.”
There have been other contributions, the proclamation went on, including scholarships to an Indiana Area High School student who will attend Indiana University of Pennsylvania and students graduating from the Indiana County Technology Center who are pursuing post-secondary education.
Gorman read that the club “has presented trophies to winners of the 4-H Livestock Show at the Indiana County Fair, and has sponsored an (American Medical Billing Association) blood analysis wellness program performed by Quest Diagnostics.”
Gorman also noted that the Indiana club has sponsored an annual Indiana Area School District All-Sports Banquet for the past 60 years.
The proclamation went on to mention other achievements by the clubs in Indiana and Blairsville.
In other business Wednesday, the commissioners approved:
• Refinancing of 2008 and 2015 bond issues by the Indiana County Industrial Development Authority in connection with the Foundation for Indiana University of Pennsylvania, all related to the refurbishing of 1,084 beds in campus dormitories.
• Acceptance of $32,000 in American Rescue Plan funding funneled through the Federal Aviation Administration and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for operating expenses at the Indiana County-Jimmy Stewart Airport in White Township.
• An amended cooperative agreement for reimbursement purposes between the Indiana County Sheriff’s Office and what now will be Indiana County Children and Youth Services, rather than the county itself as had been the case in the past.
• Private provider agreements for 2022-23 between CYS and Greensburg area psychologist Carol Patterson, The Apartment Gallery (for separate boys and girls’ housing), Perseus House Inc., Pentz Run Youth Services, Jefferson County (Ohio) Detention Center and the Care Center of Indiana County.
• A consultant contract through the end of the year between the county Department of Human Services and the Suicide Task Force of Indiana County, an agency that has seen an upswing in mental health issues in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
• A tax claim agreement with Admiral Abstracting LLC and amending of an existing agreement with Palmetto Posting Inc. which serves as a primary vendor for tax sales.
• The sale of surplus items, including some firearms from the District Attorney’s office and what was termed “the last election house” in Alverda. County officials said that building recently has had a problem with fire ants.
Later, as the Indiana County Board of Elections, the commissioners certified the votes cast on May 17, including 28 undated absentee ballots per an order of the Pennsylvania Department of State.
County Chief Clerk Robin Maryai said those 28 ballots did not affect the outcome of any May 17 contests.
During the earlier board meeting, the commissioners accepted a $6,117.44 2022 election security award, from a $2.2 million federal grant given to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
Elsewhere in the county, Keith said the scene of the March 3 fire that destroyed the West Mahoning Township municipal building has been cleaned up, and that the township has been able to obtain some replacements for equipment lost in the $1 million-plus fire.
He said the township is working with its insurance company, but there was no date as yet for when a new municipal building might be available.