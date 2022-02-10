Business for the Indiana County Board of Commissioners Wednesday included low-interest loans from the county’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security or CARES Act Revolving Loan Fund, a $131,000 contract for the second phase of Buttermilk Falls improvements, and new funding for a system that monitors water quality in five county streams.
The commissioners approved requests for $50,000 apiece made by the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development on behalf of Mytrysak Family Tree Farm LLC along Fleming Road in Armstrong Township and LaMantia Produce LLC along South Spring Street in Blairsville.
The CARES ACT recipients made pledges to retain full-time equivalent employees, three at LaMantia and one at Mytrysak.
Angela Campisano, deputy director for Economic Development at ICOPD, said the interest rate for the two loans is zero percent, fixed for the term of each loan, with no payment required in the first 12 months, then 60 months of principal.
“Mytrysak Family Tree Farm LLC (is) primarily a nursery and tree production business,” Campisano said. “LaMantia Produce LLC (offers) wholesale fresh produce and specialty products to local restaurants, schools, hospitals and country clubs.”
Campisano went on to further describe each recipient.
“During the Christmas season, (Mytrysak) is open for selling a large selection of fresh, pre-cut trees and ‘cut your own’ (trees),” Campisano said. “They also offer hayrides, a kid’s corner, Christmas shop and the Trees for Troops event whereby customers can purchase a Christmas tree for a current soldier throughout the world.”
In spring, Campisano said, the Mytrysak family opens the farm’s greenhouse to sell vegetable plants, flowers and hanging baskets.
“LaMantia Produce was founded in 1882 and is the oldest produce company in Pennsylvania,” Campisano said. “Four generations later, the business is currently operated by Michael LaMantia.”
The commissioners also awarded Vince Building Company of Greensburg a $131,000 contract for construction of steps, handrails and platforms to improve the connection from the Buttermilk Falls observation deck to a bridge over Hires Run, the Conemaugh River tributary that provides water to the 45-foot waterfall there.
The 48-acre West Wheatfield Township attraction once was owned by Fred McFeely, grandfather of Fred Rogers of children’s television fame. It was donated to Indiana County Parks & Trails in 1995 by the Keystone-Conemaugh Group, owner of the nearby Conemaugh Generating Station.
In each of the past two years, Indiana County Parks & Trails said, there have been an estimated 30,000 visitors to Buttermilk Falls, with about 75 percent of those visitors coming from outside Indiana County.
The commissioners noted that Vince Building Company “satisfactorily completed the Phase 1 portion of the project” in 2017. County officials said an alternate bid was chosen, rather than Vince’s primary bid of $151,000, eliminating a section of boardwalk from the project.
Funding for the project is provided by the Marcellus Shale Legacy Fund (created by Act 13 of 2012 and utilizing impact fees on natural gas wells) and the donor-sponsored Indiana County Parks & Trails Legacy. Thomas R. Harley Architects LLC of Indiana is serving as project architect.
In other business Wednesday, the commissioners authorized $40,838 to bolster an ongoing cellular telemetry water monitoring system that for the past nine years has provided alerts to accidents impacting water quality on Blacklick Creek, Yellow Creek, Little Yellow Creek, Two Lick Creek and Laurel Run.
It is part of a partnership between the Evergreen Conservancy and the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency.
The conservancy already has purchased a new unit that will be used in replacing a soon-to-be-discontinued 3G network connection. It will use satellite rather than cellular transmissions to provide 24/7 in-stream water quality data.
The $40,838 will be used toward the purchase of four other complete satellite transmitting systems that will be needed to complete the transition, along with new Manta Multiprobes and underwater cables.
The board approved a resolution releasing the $40,838 from the 1988 Site Specific Post Closure Trust, a pact worked out following state Department of Environmental Resources (now Department of Environmental Protection) guidelines, that was amended in 2002 to authorize funds from that trust for county conservation districts, farmland protection or other purposes qualified under the 1988 act.
The commissioners also tackled a pair of grant applications meant to provide funding for the county’s veterans and drug courts.
County Deputy Chief Probation Officer James D. Decker said diversionary grants for up to $10,000 apiece will be funneled from the National Special Districts Coalition through the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts to the Veterans’ Treatment Court and Drug Treatment Court.
However, a third grant application was withdrawn. Funding was sought through the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program to upgrade technology in the county probation office, but Decker said it would have been applicable to Indiana County only if expansion was taking place to another area.
The commissioners also approved appointments recommended by county Emergency Management Director Thomas A. Stutzman to the county’s Local Emergency Planning Commission, for terms running through February 2024.
Reappointed were Commissioner Board Chairman R. Michael Keith (representing local government), Samantha Medvitz of Pennsylvania American Water (industry), Indiana Fire Association Assistant Chief Ronald Moreau (fire service) and Dr. James Dickson of the county’s HAZMAT team.
Thomas Ozog of the Seward Generating Station is replacing William Roach of the Homer City Generating Station as an industry representative; Blairsville Borough Manager Michael Baker is replacing Clymer Fire Chief John Gromley as municipal government representative; and new White Township Manager Chris Anderson is assuming the post of local emergency management coordinator representative formerly held by his predecessor in White Township, retired Manager Milt Lady.
Also, new ARIN Intermediate Unit 28 Executive Director Dr. Bridget Matson was named to a term through Sept. 30, 2023, on the Tri-County Workforce Investment Board also covering Armstrong and Butler counties, replacing Katherine Monko; and Indiana Borough’s new Manager Nichole Sipos was named to replace her predecessor C. Michael Foote on the county’s Solid Waste Authority.