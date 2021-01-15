In a rare public display of discord among the county’s top elected officials, the board of commissioners exchanged barbs Wednesday over the Dec. 16 enactment of the county’s 2021 budget and minority Commissioner Sherene Hess’s unexpected criticism of the process.
Caught by surprise by Republican Commissioners Michael Keith and Robin Gorman’s delivery of prepared statements condemning her comments four weeks ago, Hess, a Democrat, stood by her the comments published Dec. 17 in the Gazette as an amplification of her vote on the budget.
The exchange added almost 10 minutes to the closing of the commissioners’ first open public meeting of the year, held in hybrid fashion: Keith and Gorman conducted business with commissioners’ office staff on camera and some county employees off camera in the hearing room on the second floor of the courthouse, while Hess and some other county leaders participated remotely on the Zoom video app.
Keith first, in his prepared statement, and then Gorman, also in written remarks, defended the work the commissioners put into preparing the 2021 county budget, including the first real estate tax increase since 2013.
The commissioners unanimously approved the budget, but Keith and Gorman took exception to Hess’s day-after statement that she disagreed with raising the tax during the pandemic and a sluggish economy.
Beyond debating the merits of the spending plan, the commissioners called into question the management and working style within the commissioners’ office, and demonstrated a disconnection in their communication plan.
Hess submitted to the Gazette an unsolicited follow-up comment after the meeting and copied her message to Keith and Gorman.
In response to requests to provide text of their written remarks for verification against the Zoom audio of the meeting, Keith and Gorman both forwarded their statements by email and added unsolicited follow-up comments.
At their desks during open session Wednesday, Keith questioned why Hess failed to question the proposed tax increase in November when the spending plan first was introduced for public review. He first said he was blindsided by Hess’s contrary remarks on Dec. 17, then extensively spoke about the efforts of the commissioners to overcome financial hurdles that he blamed on decades of decisions made before he and Gorman took office for their first terms.
Gorman challenged Hess’s post-vote comment, too. During budget preparation, Gorman said, Hess told her and Keith that it was being done the right way.
“Commissioner Keith and I take responsibility for this exceedingly difficult but necessary decision while it seems Commissioner Hess is running from it,” Gorman said.
She called Hess’s comments an insult to county elected officials, department heads and employees who cut their office costs to make the budget work.
Hess defended her comments in December and said she was “surprised and disappointed” that Keith and Gorman rebuked her in public four weeks later. Gorman called the remarks unprofessional and irresponsible.
“I take affront to that,” Gorman told Hess.
Keith repeated his defense of county workers in building the budget and Hess said she agreed with him.
“There is no one to blame for the issues that have occurred.” Hess said.
She later wrote to the Gazette that she experienced “a good deal of collegiality, collaboration and support” during her first term with colleagues Rodney Ruddock and Michael Baker, who both declined to run for re-election in 2019.
“In my second term, meeting the needs of Indiana County citizens is first and foremost,” Hess wrote. “I will continue to work with my colleagues to engineer solutions to the intractable challenges that our rural Pennsylvania county continues to face.”
Gorman added in later comments to the Gazette her dispute with Hess’s position that she wasn’t permitted to comment in the budget during the Dec. 16 commissioners meeting and took issue with her independent approach to say more in the press.
“In making her own voice be heard she speaks as though she is the only one on the team doing so,” Gorman wrote. “Perhaps she does not mean it that way, but it is the way it sounds because it leaves out the other two voices and all that they are doing.”
Keith wrote a brief addendum: “To be able to criticize a function, a person must fully participate in the execution of a budget process, not to pass (judgment) on merely partial information received.”