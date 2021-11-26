The Indiana County Board of Commissioners wants Indiana and Armstrong counties kept together as state officials work out reapportionment of state and federal legislative districts.
“Indiana County has a strong history of working together with not only its own county partners, but our contiguous County partners and more specifically over a long period of time, Armstrong County,” in the letter dated Tuesday that was signed by Commissioners R. Michael Keith, Robin A. Gorman and Sherene Hess.
The county commissioners in Indiana refer to resources shared by Indiana and Armstrong counties, including the Armstrong Indiana Behavioral Developmental Health Program; the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission; the Tri-County Workforce Investment Board that also includes Butler County; and ARIN Intermediate Unit 28, which covers school districts in the two counties.
“Those common interests alone spurred great working relationships between educational entities, but created collaborations in workforce needs, business parks, transportation, and other economic planning factors for both counties and their resident’s benefits,” the commissioners wrote. “As anyone knows and can attest, these valued and truly priceless relationships and collaborative partnerships take a lot of time to build and sustain to produce positive outcomes such as the ones mentioned.”
It was sent to the Pennsylvania Legislative Reapportionment Commission, which is drawing up proposed state House and Senate districts.
The state legislative map redrawing is done as any legislation might be, said state Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, with state government committees in each chamber involved, and the holding of several hearings to discuss redistricting.
The finished product then must get the governor’s signature.
“They have been fairly open about the process,” state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, said, referring to the panel made up of the majority and minority leaders of the state House and Senate, and Dr. Mark A. Nordenberg, chancellor emeritus of the University of Pittsburgh.
“Chairman Nordenberg has done a very good job of moving forward in a transparent manner, while dealing with the late arrival of the census data,” Pittman said. “From my vantage point, Indiana and Armstrong counties are very common communities. They are sister counties in many ways.”
Reapportionment on all levels, from the wards being discussed in Indiana Borough to what will be 17 rather than 18 congressional districts, is affected by the results of the 2020 census, which were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We know it is going to change based on our population,” said Struzzi. “I am going to let the process itself play out.”
There also is a congressional reapportionment process that will involve the General Assembly, Gov. Tom Wolf — and perhaps the state Supreme Court once again.
The state’s high court redrew the congressional map in 2018. It could be called upon again if lawmakers and the governor cannot agree on a congressional map by Feb. 15, when candidates can circulate petitions to run in the May 17 primary.
Wolf is working with an advisory council he created in an executive order on Sept. 13. He said its members, including a former Philadelphia solicitor and other experts, from Drexel University, Penn State and Gettysburg College, as well as West Chester University of Pennsylvania, were chosen for reputed expertise in redistricting, political science and mapmaking.
A spokeswoman for Wolf said the governor is continuing to review citizen submissions at the Pennsylvania Redistricting Public Comment Portal, and said individuals still can submit feedback online on a page of the www.governor.pa.gov website.
At this time, Indiana and Armstrong counties are both in the 15th Congressional District, and the 41st state Senatorial District.
“The (Pennsylvania) Department of State has indicated that these maps need to be in place by Jan. 24 for the elections to move forward as scheduled next year,” said Pittman, whose 41st District also covers portions of Butler and Westmoreland counties.
It might not come easy. Many of the maps citizens and interest groups have proposed for state and federal redistricting would slice the two counties apart, or otherwise divide the region.
One, for instance, establishes a new 13th Congressional District that slices off the southern third of the two counties, with the district extending in Indiana County to the White Township boundary.
Another cobbles southern Indiana County — including part of White Township — out of the existing 15th Congressional District, which covers all of Indiana and Armstrong counties, as well as much of the territory between the Kiskiminetas and Conemaugh rivers and the New York state line.
Then there’s “The Peoples’ Maps” proposed by Fair Districts PA with the endorsement of the League of Women Voters.
It deals with state House and Senate districts. For the Senate, it splits the existing 41st District, placing Armstrong County in a new Eighth District with Butler County, Indiana County in a new Ninth District with Cambria County and much of Clearfield County, and divides Westmoreland County among three other districts.
For the House, it would create a new 64th Legislative District covering three-quarters of Indiana County, with the Blairsville and Saltsburg areas joined to a new 43rd Legislative District including Derry, Latrobe and Ligonier.
Another entity that has multi-county impact locally is Indiana University of Pennsylvania, which has its main campus straddling Indiana Borough and White Township and a campus in Armstrong County in the Northpointe industrial park in South Buffalo Township.
Last month the township supervisors voted to offer IUP $400,000 for its building there, where South Buffalo would move all township services, including the township tax collector’s office, municipal authority, supervisors’ office and police department. However, township Supervisor Paul Bergad said South Buffalo would still like to have IUP maintain a presence in the building and teach some classes there.
“Additionally, and something to keep in mind regarding additional population to fill the district’s reapportionment needs is the presence of IUP in Punxsutawney, Jefferson County,” the commissioners wrote. “It just happens to be fortuitous common denominator as it was in Armstrong and Indiana Counties.”
Another point: school districts crossing county lines.
As the commissioners point out, Punxsutawney Area School District crosses county lines (Indiana and Jefferson), as does Purchase Line School District (Indiana and Clearfield).
As Pittman pointed out, so does Armstrong (Armstrong and Indiana), Apollo-Ridge (Armstrong and Indiana), Kiski Area (Armstrong and Westmoreland), Leechburg Area (Armstrong and Westmoreland) and River Valley (Indiana and Westmoreland).
“With all of this said, the Indiana County Commissioners value the opportunity to provide input on why it is so vitally important keep Armstrong and Indiana County together in the new reapportionment process and provide other suggestions,” the board wrote.