To whom it may concern —
GENEROUS SUPPORT
In less than a week, the Indiana community pitched in more than enough money to allow students in the Life Skills program at Indiana Area High School to buy a new commercial coffee machine and a point-of-sale system for the Commons Café, a coffee bar inside the school. The new machine will allow the students to make lattes, espressos and cappuccinos — upgrades that Lori Dadson, a Life Skills teacher at the high school, says the students have been clamoring for since it opened four years ago.
The Life Skills program offers specialized education for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
After Andy and Laurie Kuzneski, owners of Kuzneski Insurance Group, offered just last week to match donations up to $6,000, individual donors and some other businesses came through in a big way, says Dadson, who this week reported pledges totaling more than $20,000.
Proceeds help sustain the café and are used to support the Life Skills students who run the Commons Café.
Dadson was awestruck by how fast the donations came in: “We have an awesome community. Our community supports a good thing when they see it. I’m speechless,” she said.
To continue to support the café, donate by using PayPal or by mailing a check to IASD, with “Commons Café” in the memo line, 450 N. Fifth St., Indiana, PA 15701.
BUSINESS BYTES
A new ladies apparel studio opened its doors Oct 18.
119 Fashion Queen is on Route 119 North near Marion Center next to McKee’s Party Zone.
The business offers a wide variety of affordable women’s apparel mostly made in the USA. It caters to women of all sizes, offering same pricing any size.
Store hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The business also offers gift certificates and a loyalty program. For more details, visit the 119 Fashion Queen Facebook page.
ADOPT A HIGHWAY
Indiana Rotary is participating in PennDOT District 10’s Adopt a Highway project Saturday.
Indiana Rotarians will be collecting and disposing of trash along Philadelphia Street from First to Ninth streets and then from Ninth to Oakland Avenue to the Regency complex.
Motorists are asked to be on the lookout for Rotarians with orange safety vests and give them extra pedestrian consideration.
Indiana Rotarian Dan Fleming is chairing this community event on behalf of Indiana Rotary.
Indiana Rotary is looking for new members. The website is www.indianarotary.com, or interested individuals can call (724) 541-2784 for more membership information.
GOOD NEIGHBORS
Kudos to Mike and Deb Yurky, of Homer City, who were reported this week for being good neighbors by helping to mow grass.
Do you have a good neighbor? Email mweaver@indianagazette.net with their name, hometown and good deed.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Gas prices are hovering around $3.55 per gallon, according to www.pennsylvaniagasprices.com. ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, quotes Winston Churchill today, who once said, “You make a living by what you get. You make a life by what you give.”
Good evening!
This column is compiled by Gazette staff writer Margaret Weaver. Email items for submission to mweaver@indianagazette.net.