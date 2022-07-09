Commonwealth Court has enjoined the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection from proceeding with state involvement in the Northeast Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, best known as RGGI.
“Respondents are enjoined from implementing, administering, or enforcing the final rulemaking entitled CO2 (carbon dioxide) Budget Trading Program (#7-559) until further order of court,” Commonwealth Court Judge Michael H. Wojcik wrote in a preliminary injunction Friday.
That’s Regulation 7-559, approved Sept. 1, 2021, with “7” standing for the DEP, that “establishes a program to limit emissions of carbon dioxide from fossil fuel-fired electric generating units with a nameplate capacity equal to or greater than 25 megawatts.”
State officials already are preparing their next step.
“We are appealing to the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania,” DEP Press Secretary Jamar Thrasher said late Friday afternoon.
“(The) court order, which concluded the legal challenge brought by labor leaders and industry is ‘likely to succeed on the merits,’ is a significant win for working families as well as families already suffering from the effects of energy poverty and historic inflation,” the Power PA Jobs Alliance said in response.
“While only temporary, the court’s decision is yet another roadblock and stalling tactic from RGGI opponents.The impact that RGGI will have on the health, safety, and welfare of our members, our climate, and our environment cannot be overstated,” said Jessica O’Neill, lead attorney for RGGI advocates PennFuture, Clean Air Council, Sierra Club, Environmental Defense Fund and Natural Resources Defense Council. “Simply put, RGGI will save lives, create jobs, and lower Pennsylvania’s carbon footprint at a time when we need it most.”
In west-central Pennsylvania, Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, called the appellate court ruling “an important victory, but there are many more steps to go in the process.”
Pittman said he was “very encouraged by what we received from the Commonwealth Court,” and added, “my hope is that the governor takes a step back and truly engages the legislature in coming up with a proper energy policy in this commonwealth.”
Without the Commonwealth Court order, the Power PA Jobs Alliance said, effective immediately plant owners and electric customers would have begun paying for the $800 million carbon tax on the electricity generated from coal- and natural gas-fired electricity generation in Pennsylvania, facilities that provide two-thirds of the state’s total generation capacity.
“Petitioners have raised a substantial legal question as to whether the proceeds resulting from the (Sept. 1, 2021, Independent Regulatory Review Commission) Rulemaking’s required purchases of (carbon dioxide) allowances by the Commonwealth’s covered sources, i.e., fossil fuel-fired (Electric Generating Units) with a nameplate capacity equal to or greater than 25 MW, constitute a tax as opposed to a regulatory fee,” Wojcik wrote.
The “petitioners” include the Pennsylvania Coal Alliance; United Mine Workers of America; International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers; and International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, Iron Ship Builders, Blacksmiths, Forgers and Helpers; Bowfin KeyCon Holdings LLC; Chief Power Finance II LLC; Chief Power Transfer Parent LLC; KeyCon Power Holdings LLC; and GenOn Holdings Inc.
In turn, the Power PA Jobs Alliance is a broad-based coalition of business and labor leaders, including other labor unions and businesses, and numbering such local entities as Homer City Holdings and the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce.
The alliance said it is committed to protecting Pennsylvania’s most reliable and affordable sources of electricity from the devastating impacts of “Gov. (Tom) Wolf’s $800 million RGGI Electricity Tax,” and said RGGI “has effectively banned the construction of new and efficient natural gas plants in Pennsylvania and, instead, incentivized construction of these plants in Ohio and West Virginia, which will never be subject to RGGI.”
Wojcik noted that Section 6.3(a) of the state’s Air Pollution Control Act of 1955 “permits the imposition of fees to cover the costs of administering any air pollution control program authorized by the statute,” but “the power to levy taxes is specifically reserved to the General Assembly,” and any such delegation of the power to tax has to be clearly conferred via statute.
“Any such delegation appears absent from the APCA,” Wojcik wrote.
Quoting the DEP, PennFuture and its allies said the cap-and-invest system would reduce carbon pollution from Pennsylvania’s power plants by up to 227 million tons by 2030, as well as “add $2 billion to our Gross Domestic Product and 30,000 jobs to our economy.”
Environmentalists said the court’s delay threatens to derail critically-needed investment to address climate change and reduce air pollution across the state. O’Neill also referred to Commonwealth Court’s June 28 decision denying her clients’ request to intervene in the proceedings.
“By denying our organizations the ability to participate in RGGI litigation, our important environmental interests have been improperly ignored by the Commonwealth Court,” O’Neill said. “We have been working for years to advance necessary regulations to reduce carbon emissions in Pennsylvania, and RGGI is a critical component to reach our goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. We are exploring all options in relation to the denial of our right to participate in these matters and will continue to fight for Pennsylvania’s carbon budget and trade rule and for our constitutional right to clean air.”
Also, a group of clean energy, business, faith and community leaders, the Clean Power PA Coalition, disputed Judge Wojcik’s opinion, saying “this is a decision that is not final nor on the merits of the case.” The coalition claimed it was a delay that “will benefit corporate polluters at the expense of Pennsylvania families.”