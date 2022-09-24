Indiana County’s Communities That Care Prevention Coalition continues to evolve, three months after it went public with an orientation meeting at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
“I am grateful for all of you helping to continue to move our community forward,” Indiana Area School District Superintendent Michael J. Vuckovich said at a meeting Thursday. “The goal is to provide hope and opportunity to our county. This can be done to further strengthen the connections between our families and the incredible service providers in our region.”
Vuckovich, a member of the United Way of Indiana County board, was among the presenters at that first meeting on June 3 in the Ohio Room of IUP’s Hadley Union Building.
UWIC received a grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency to establish a local Communities That Care Prevention Coalition.
Thursday’s meeting brought together 35 community leaders from different sectors to learn about the research of prevention science, risk and protective factors, and tested and effective programs.
Vuckovich conducted Thursday’s session with UWIC Community Engagement Coordinator Jen Villa and Jeff Hogan, systems change specialist with the EPIS (Exploration, Preparation, Implementation, Sustainment) Center at Penn State University. Hogan and Vuckovich were among the presenters, along with UWIC Executive Director Jane Lockard-Clawson, at the June meeting.
Hogan said previously that CTC efforts have circled the globe, including many parts of the United States, as well as Australia, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Germany, Netherlands, Sweden and the United Kingdom.
He also said at the June meeting that CTC efforts ahve resulted in 33 percent less tobacco use, 25 percent less delinquent behavior, and a 32 percent reduction in alcohol consumption.
“We will help move this work forward by insisting that our principles must be followed by our practice,” Vuckovich said. “This group can help advocate for areas of need by exchanging in dialogue and examining evidence-based resources that address the root causes of some of the obstacles our county is facing. Not only are we rebuilding our systems, but we are also rebuilding our faith in one another.”
United Way officials said the coalition will hold two to three more orientation sessions to gain a deeper understanding of prevention science, develop a vision statement, discuss and prioritize risks, consider existing prevention services in the community and determine what evidence-based programs would be beneficial to implement.