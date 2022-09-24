meeting

Indiana Area School District Superintendent Michael Vuckovich led a discussion Thursday at IUP.

 Submitted photo

Indiana County’s Communities That Care Prevention Coalition continues to evolve, three months after it went public with an orientation meeting at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

“I am grateful for all of you helping to continue to move our community forward,” Indiana Area School District Superintendent Michael J. Vuckovich said at a meeting Thursday. “The goal is to provide hope and opportunity to our county. This can be done to further strengthen the connections between our families and the incredible service providers in our region.”