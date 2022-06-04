Some 30 stakeholders from business, media, education, public safety and other entities gathered Friday morning to kick-start a Communities That Care Community Prevention Coalition.
It was an orientation for what the United Way of Indiana County called “key leaders” who can bring hope and opportunity to Indiana County.
“Every time we reach out for help, this community has been out there to help us,” said Indiana Area School District Superintendent Michael J. Vuckovich, a member of the United Way of Indiana County board.
“We want to invite a diverse group of stakeholders from across the community,” said Jeff Hogan, a systems change specialist at the EPIS (Exploration, Preparation, Implementation, Sustainment) Center at Penn State University.
Hogan and Vuckovich were among the presenters, along with UWIC Executive Director Jane Lockard-Clawson, in a two-hour program in the Ohio Room of Hadley Union Building on the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus.
They in turn will become part of a network of Communities That Care, a program of the federal Center for Substance Abuse Prevention that was developed by Drs. J. David Hawkins and Richard Catalano at the University of Washington.
Lockard-Clawson has undergone facilitator training required as part of CTC. Joining her in CTC activity will be new UWIC Community Engagement Coordinator Jennifer Villa, who started that job this week and will undertake CTC training.
“If you control resources and shape opinions, and care about young people, your efforts are critically important,” Hawkins said in a video shown at Friday’s event.
“In a time where our young people are struggling with the mental and emotional effects of COVID-19, school safety, gun violence, and peer pressures derived from the derogatory aspects of social media, the Communities That Care program is a means to keep our future generations on the right track,” Indiana Gazette Publisher Brian Nalepa observed after being among those invited to take part in Friday’s gathering.
“We’re blessed to have such great collaboration in our county,” Vuckovich said, pointing to an effort involving Indiana County Chamber of Commerce President Mark Hilliard and Colonial Motor Mart General Manager C.J. Spadafora.
The chamber and Colonial are joining forces in an Indiana County Excellence in Education competition, from which 56 students, eight from each Indiana County school district, will be joined by teachers from each district and the Indiana County Technology Center.
Finalists are to be chosen this fall, with a winning teacher and student to be honored at a banquet next spring, with each getting a new car.
He also was referring to his fellow school superintendents, three of whom were among the audience of 30 in the Ohio Room of Hadley Union Building on the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus.
“Programs like this (CTC) will continue to strengthen what we do,” said Homer-Center Superintendent Curtis A. Whitesel.
“We have great things that are happening every day,” said Marion Center Superintendent Clint Weimer.
Daren K. Johnston of Penns Manor Area School District said seven of the 58 members of his high school’s class of 2022 graduated this week with college credits, too, with two students earning both a Penns Manor diploma and an associate degree from Pennsylvania Highlands Community College.
Hogan said there has been a great deal of research done, including a survey of 4,400 youths in 24 communities across seven states. He said the students were followed initially between fifth and eighth grades, then monitored through their high school and post-secondary careers.
CTC programs have circled the globe. One finds such programs in many parts of the United States, as well as in Australia, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Germany, Netherlands, Sweden and the United Kingdom.
He said CTC efforts have resulted in 33 percent less tobacco use, 25 percent less delinquent behavior, and a 32 percent reduction in alcohol consumption.
As determined by the Washington State Institute for Public Policy, for every dollar invested in a CTC program, $11.14 is returned. That survey also found a low risk of negative investment return, with a CTC investment likely to reap benefit 99 times out of 100.
Goals were detailed for the local CTC effort:
• To work together as a community to address the risks facing its kids
• To identify the top issue or challenging behaviors through discussion, data such as the Pennsylvania Youth Survey, and other local surveys
• To assess evidence-based services that exist or are needed to prevent those behaviors
• To collectively pool the data from all these types of services to measure the program in moving the needle on a key problem identified by the coalition
• To seek funding for evidence-based programs
• To monitor implementation, collect and report on data as it related to the targeted goal
“This can be done to further strengthen the connections between our families and the incredible service providers in our region,” Vuckovich said. “Key leaders will help move this forward by insisting that our principles must be followed by our practice.”
Vuckovich pointed to others in the audience — as well as some who were invited but unable to attend because of other commitments. He pointed to state Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, as well as state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, saying of Struzzi, “he’s a great listener.”
He said the effort Hilliard and Spadafora are shepherding is not just for high-profile youngsters, but also kids with a good work ethic.
“The statistics speak for themselves when looking at the success achieved in mitigating substance abuse, crime, and other delinquent behaviors in communities the program has been implemented,” Nalepa said. “We are very fortunate to Jane Lockhart-Clawson championing this effort for the benefit of the Indiana community.“
More about CTC can be found at www.communitiesthatcare.net, or by contacting the UWIC at (724) 463-0277.