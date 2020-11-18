An East Wheatfield Township property owner said Tuesday that the Mariner East pipeline that was built through his property just north of Seward has caused some major problems.
“We have had nothing but grief from Sunoco and its subcontractors,” Patrick Robinson said in a summary during a 90-minute “Virtual People’s Hearing” Monday night, giving residents from across the state the opportunity to share their stories of the impact from the Mariner East pipeline project.
It is a $2.5 billion project that was built across 17 counties beginning in 2014, as an expansion of the original Mariner East project linking Marcellus and Utica shale natural gas extraction sites in western Pennsylvania with a Sunoco’s processing and distribution center in Marcus Hook, Delaware County.
In Indiana County the project comes through Burrell, West Wheatfield and East Wheatfield townships.
“We lived in this house for 17 years and always had a lot of good drinking water,” Robinson told the forum, which was being recorded by organizers to present to Gov. Tom Wolf and other state officials. “We lost most of our drinking water within a day of them digging the pipeline across the hollow.”
The forum was hosted by the HaltMarinerNow Coalition, an alliance of groups aiming to educate the public and increase pressure on Wolf and the Public Utility Commission to halt the pipeline project.
Also involved are such entities as Project PT from the Penn-Trafford area in Westmoreland and Allegheny counties, the Sierra Club, and Berks Gas Truth, a self-described “grassroots citizens’ group fighting to bring an end to unconventional natural gas drilling in Pennsylvania.”
Robinson said there have been landslides on his property, and a holding pond built in the middle of his property “now actually floods the rest of my commercial property.”
He focused on how the pipeline crew treated his drinking well and his property, recalling crews doing “everything from them urinating and defecating on the road in front of my house to threatening me with bodily harm out on the street, in the local towns and on the property.”
Robinson said the well never did recover pre-construction quality or quantity, showing pictures of blackened water he said came from his faucets. He also said the water drawn from that well “tears up the pump.”
A spokeswoman for Energy Transfer defended her company.
“We are committed to operating our business in a manner that honors and respects all people and the communities in which we do business,” Amanda Gorgueiro said in an email to the Gazette. “Our policy is that interactions with landowners and other interested stakeholders are conducted in a manner that is fair and respectful, and to maintain open lines of communication as we understand that there are varying opinions when it comes to energy development.”
She also said there is a code of conduct for all Energy Transfer contractors and third-party vendors, “and we expect our contractors and their employees to adhere to that. If we find that employees or contractors have violated our code of conduct, swift actions are taken to address the matter.”
Gorgueiro said her company looks into every water well complaint.
“Once a complaint is received, we conduct a thorough investigation that may include water testing and evaluations done by independent Pennsylvania-certified professional geologists, following the procedures set forth in our (Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection) permits. The results are then communicated to the landowner, as well as to PADEP.”
Gorgueiro continued, “for most of the well complaints to date, it has been found that there is no correlation between the issues being communicated and our activities. If it is found to be associated with our construction activities, we fix the issue.
“We are committed to completing construction of the Mariner East pipeline system while adhering to our permits and maintaining a focus on safety — the safety of the environment, our people and the communities through which we pass.”