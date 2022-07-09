As acting state Education Secretary Eric Hagarty put it Friday morning at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, “today is June 38.”
Eight days after the June 30 deadline set in the Pennsylvania Constitution, a $45.2 billion 2022-23 General Fund Budget cleared the state Senate.
“The budget contains very, very important positive steps for the people of Pennsylvania, and I’m very excited we’ve come to this compromise budget,” said state Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana. “It’s not a perfect budget — we had give-and-take with the governor — and it’s not the exact budget that I would have crafted, but I think it’s a workable product that will do well for the people of Pennsylvania.”
A similar view came from the state Senate’s minority leader.
“Given our unprecedented revenue surplus, Senate Democrats fought tirelessly to ensure an agreement that would provide historic investments in education, support safer neighborhoods and more secure schools, and put money back in the pockets of all Pennsylvanians so families and communities can thrive,” said Sen. Jay Costa, D-Pittsburgh. “While I feel this budget does not take full advantage of the resources we have, this is a process of compromise and there is a lot here that I support, including several initiatives proposed by Senate Democrats.”
In comments as he signed the budget late Friday, Gov. Tom Wolf focused on education.
“Securing $1.8 billion for education in this budget furthers these efforts and results in a historic $3.7 billion in investments my administration has made in education at all levels over the last eight years,” the governor said. “I’m extremely proud of what we have accomplished.”
At IUP, Hagarty said, “Pennsylvania’s state universities are training our commonwealth’s future leaders, and the support we provide now will pay dividends in the years to come.”
Hagarty and Pittman both pointed to other increases in education funding, including $525 million more for Basic Education Funding, $225 million to provide additional support for the state’s 100 poorest school districts, a $100 million increase for Special Education funding, an additional $60 million for Pre-K Counts and $19 million more for Head Start Supplemental Assistance.
The Senate’s Republican majority leadership said the 2022-23 state spending package meets the needs of Pennsylvanians today without creating multi-billion-dollar budget deficits in the future; includes federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, represents a 2.9 percent increase over 2021-22 spending — and is $500 million less than Wolf’s original budget request.
“It is a bright day for Pennsylvania as we are putting the Commonwealth in better fiscal order for the unknown days ahead,” said state Rep. Abby Major, R-Ford City, whose district until year’s end will include Blacklick, Conemaugh and Young townships in Indiana County along with much of Armstrong County and two Butler County townships.
“Just like every family, we are paying off our debts to position ourselves for the future,” Major said. “In addition, we are growing the Rainy Day Fund to $5 billion for an inevitable downturn, whether that be next year or a decade from now. Finally, we are aligning ourselves to be prepared to grow the economy by, among other things cutting the Corporate Net Income Tax and allowing small businesses to defer tax liabilities on gains from similar property exchanges which is allowed in 49 other states.”
Pittman also noted the increase in the Rainy Day Fund, and added, “We also conducted some very important refinancing, including paying off our Unemployment Compensation debt.”
State Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, also focused on the compromising involved in putting together a budget.
“I’m pleased to see many of the ideas I stood up for included in this spending proposal,” Struzzi said. “We’re again sending a significant increase in funding to our local school districts, while also increasing support for early childhood education. Indiana University of Pennsylvania and the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education schools would realize a nearly 16 percent increase in General Fund support, and the system itself would be allocated an additional $125 million for its integration effort.”
PASSHE officials said the 2022-23 state budget invests $552.5 million in its universities across the commonwealth, a $75 million increase from $477.5 million in the 2021-22 fiscal year, and the largest single-year increase PASSHE has received from the state.
PASSHE officials said it will benefit students by allowing the State System to hold tuition flat for the fourth consecutive year, despite inflation. At IUP, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Lara Luetkehans thanked the acting education secretary and the governor “for all of your continued support ... for higher education and funding for our students.”
Additionally, the budget provides $125 million in one-time American Rescue Plan Act funding to support System Redesign. In total, the budget invests $677.5 million in the state-owned university system and its students.
Pittman said the budget agreement does not include any broad-based tax increases and is structured in a way to minimize the risk of tax increases in the years ahead. It also cuts the Corporate Net Income tax rate from 9.99 percent to 8.99 percent and creates a phased reduction to 4.99 percent by 2031, moves designed to attract employers and residents to Pennsylvania.
“We made an historic cut in one of our major employer taxes,” Pittman said about CNI. “That’s going to make us more competitive with other states, particularly in the northeast, so we can attract family-sustaining jobs to our commonwealth.”
In comments to reporters at IUP, Hagarty pointed to a $1 million increase in what the Department of Education gives to libraries across the state, including Indiana Free Library a few blocks from the campus in downtown Indiana.
“Public libraries would receive an 18 percent increase over last year,” Struzzi said. “A record investment in the environment would substantially support Pennsylvania agriculture, our conservation districts and state parks. As a longtime advocate for mental health reform, I’m very happy to see this budget proposal include more emphasis on access to care in the primary care setting.”
Hagarty also focused on mental health, pointing to a problem among those in grades K-12 in Pennsylvania: That 19 percent considered suicide last year.
Other points in the budget:
“We are helping our EMS providers and nursing homes by increasing reimbursements,” Major said. “More specifically, Medicaid reimbursements for EMS will be increased by $145 for basic life support, $100 for advanced life support and $2 per mile. Nursing homes will see a $35 per day increase in Medicaid reimbursements. This will be on top of $250 million in federal relief funds being sent to long-term care providers, which includes nursing homes. Assisting these important cogs in the health care system has been a priority.”
Both Major and Struzzi pointed to changes in the state’s Property Tax/Rent Rebate and Low-Income Home Energy Assistance programs.
“We are providing a one-time, 70 percent increase in the award for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program,” Major said. “In addition, there will be an additional $25 million available in LIHEAP for those struggling to pay their heating bills. With increased energy prices due to President Joe Biden’s inflationary actions, this will help a lot.”