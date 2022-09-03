SOUTH BEND TOWNSHIP — State Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, state Rep. Abby Major, R-Ford City, and members of the Armstrong County government recently toured a former coal mine that Holcim Ltd., a Swiss firm with multiple United States operations, is converting into a facility for concrete operations.

The mine site, in South Bend Township along state Route 56, just outside the Spring Church area of Kiskiminetas Township, is in the process of being converted utilizing a $40 million-plus investment, according to a news release issued by Jaylon Brinkley of Pierpont Communications.of Houston.