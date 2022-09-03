SOUTH BEND TOWNSHIP — State Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, state Rep. Abby Major, R-Ford City, and members of the Armstrong County government recently toured a former coal mine that Holcim Ltd., a Swiss firm with multiple United States operations, is converting into a facility for concrete operations.
The mine site, in South Bend Township along state Route 56, just outside the Spring Church area of Kiskiminetas Township, is in the process of being converted utilizing a $40 million-plus investment, according to a news release issued by Jaylon Brinkley of Pierpont Communications.of Houston.
Brinkley said Holcim, a leader in sustainable building solutions, acquired the mine last year in a bid to access the sandstone that was beneath the coal.
“This sandstone can be used to create lightweight aggregate which has several purposes, typically being used in concrete blocks, and foundational work,” Brinkley said. “The use of the lightweight aggregate means that the products will be lighter to handle but continues to keep the strength of ordinary products.”
“There’s a very exciting economic development opportunity with the growth of the quarry,” Pittman said prior to Thursday’s Indiana County Chamber of Commerce “Eggs and Issues” breakfast at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex.
Brinkley said Holcim’s investment in the Armstrong County area will be north of $40 million, which also includes the creation of jobs for construction and workers at the plant once it comes online.
“This is going to be a significant investment there,” Pittman continued. “I think it is going to be cutting edge in the way they are going to develop aggregate in their specific geographical location to the Northeast market.”
Brinkley said Holcim will fill a gap in the market for lightweight aggregate in the area as a previous lightweight aggregate competitor located in Cleveland, Ohio, recently shut its doors.
In southwestern Pennsylvania, Holcim also has aggregate operations in Duquesne, Crafton and McKees Rocks, all in Allegheny County.