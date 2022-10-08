Indiana County Conservation District celebrated its 75th anniversary Friday with an open house at the district’s complex at 435 Hamill Road, White Township.
“We have a new state of the art place to conduct the business that plays an essential role in Indiana County’s development and growth and path to prosperity,” County Commissioner and ICCD Board Chair Sherene Hess told a gathering of approximately 82 well-wishers who RSVP’d for the event.
“We have serious challenges in rural areas,” Hess said. “We’ve made an enormous investment in the district and it is already returning on that.”
The return includes supplemental grants totaling $3.44 million for 43 projects since 2018, said Adriene Smochek, who chairs the Friends of the Indiana County Conservation District.
She said that’s what ICCD Executive Director Doug Beri Jr. and his team have brought in.
Smochek hopes to help out with Friends of the ICCD, a supporting nonprofit organization still awaiting 501c3 status from the Internal Revenue Service, but getting funds through the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.
Through fundraising, outreach, network development and other capacity building activities, the Friends organization supports the environmental, recreational, and economic development efforts of the district.
The Friends conduct such initiatives as the Cambria & Indiana County Farmer Fund, the Thank a Farmer Dash fundraiser scheduled this year for Nov. 22, the Green Drinks Indiana networking venture conducted on the fourth Wednesday of every month at 5:30 p.m. at various locations, the Memorial Tree fund and, in partnership with the Community Foundation of the Alleghenies, the David S. Frick Envirothon Education Grant Fund.
“We may look askance city folk who sometime don’t get us in rural and small-town America,” Hess said. “But in the end it’s rural areas that enhance our country; this is where the headwaters begin, the forests thrive and climate change solutions exist.”
Those in attendance included Hess’ colleagues on the county board of commissioners, R. Michael Keith and Robin A. Gorman, Smochek’s boss on her day job running the constituent office for state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, former ICCD directors Don Bothell, Beth Marshall, Ted Kuckuck and Jennifer English, and former district manager Jim Resh.
There also were staffers Sarah Youngdahl from the office of U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Peters Township, and Brian Subich from the office of U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Howard Township.
Subich presented a Congressional Certificate of Recognition to ICCD, which “over the past 75 years ... has served as a trusted leader and resource for environmental education, technical assistance, and as a partner for environmental projects. Your commitment to sustaining and improving natural resources is commendable.”
As part of Friday’s program, Beri narrated a video marking the 75th anniversary. There also were displays including historical documents and educational resources, set up throughout the ICCD building.
One can find details about ICCD activities on its new iccdpa.org website.