Indiana County Conservation District celebrated its 75th anniversary Friday with an open house at the district’s complex at 435 Hamill Road, White Township.

“We have a new state of the art place to conduct the business that plays an essential role in Indiana County’s development and growth and path to prosperity,” County Commissioner and ICCD Board Chair Sherene Hess told a gathering of approximately 82 well-wishers who RSVP’d for the event.