A Reynoldsville, Jefferson County, contractor working on other sewer projects in Indiana Borough has been brought on to handle emergency repairs to sewers along South Fifth and South 13th streets.
“They’re doing our Edgewood Avenue (project),” borough Public Works Director Dave Fairman told council Tuesday night about Dave Roman Excavating. That company also now has a $306,600 contract for the South Fifth and South 13th work, pending managerial and engineering approval.
In addition, Dave Roman Excavating has been relocating sewers around the two bridges being overhauled along Philadelphia Street. They are culverts crossing the two creeks that run through downtown Indiana: Whites Run and Marsh Run.
The latest contract for the Reynoldsville firm was approved, 12-0, by borough council.