State Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Bellefonte, has withdrawn from the race for the Republican nomination for governor — and it appears former state Sen. and U.S. Rep. Melissa Hart, R-Allegheny, is about to join him.
Corman instead is endorsing former Hazleton mayor and U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, R-Luzerne, and Hart is scheduled to join Barletta tomorrow in Harrisburg.
Meanwhile, Barletta’s press office said the former mayor and congressman is making “a major campaign announcement in Harrisburg” today, accompanied by “former Congresswoman and gubernatorial candidate Melissa Hart.”
Following that press conference Hart is scheduled to join Barletta at the Westshore Farmers Market near Harrisburg, along with several state legislators and grassroots supporters.
At a press conference Thursday with Barletta in Harrisburg, Corman said the decision to suspend his campaign was difficult, but he felt it was imperative that Pennsylvania Republicans nominate a candidate who can unite the party and defeat Democrat state Attorney General Josh Shapiro in November.
“At a time when Tom Wolf is leaving office with historically low approval ratings, when the country and Pennsylvania are rejecting the Biden agenda, this is a time when we’re looking for new leadership,” Corman said.
“I very much appreciate Sen. Jake Corman’s support and the difficult decision he made to withdraw from the race and work together for the benefit of Republicans and all Pennsylvanians,” Barletta said. “There is no question that as the Republican nominee, I can beat Shapiro because the people of Pennsylvania know me. I am proven, road-tested, and ready to lead ‘The Great Pennsylvania Comeback.’”
Barletta congratulated Corman on running a strong race.
It was a race that still was going on earlier this week, when Corman campaigned in Johnstown.
“I met with the owners of JWF industries in Johnstown,” Corman posted on his campaign Facebook page.
“Bill Polacek’s father founded Johnny’s Welding in a garage on the outskirts of the city. Today, it is a multinational corporation with operations in a variety of fields, including national defense. A classic example of a tiny business expanding when given the opportunity.”
Corman also campaigned earlier in Jefferson and Westmoreland counties, and had scheduled an appearance on March 18 in Indiana, but the senator had to cancel that visit.
Hart has a local tie as a director for the past five years of Enterprise Bank, with offices in Allison Park and Indiana, which is described as “a small business lender working directly with customers and regulators.”
She served for 10 years as a state senator in a district that briefly included portions of Armstrong County, and for six years as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from a district covering much of southwestern Pennsylvania.
In a recent Sample News Group profile she stated her issues as including “excessive and costly bureaucracy preventing economic growth and advancement of citizens, communities and business in Pennsylvania,” saying “state government has become an adversary instead of a partner to Pennsylvania citizens.”
Barletta has campaigned in Indiana County during both his Senate run four years ago — at a Blairsville-area restaurant — and more recently in a July 2021 visit for a tour of businesses along Philadelphia Street in Indiana.
In addition to Shapiro, the lone Democrat on Tuesday’s ballot, and Barletta, also running for governor are Republicans Douglas V. Mastriano of Franklin County; David J. White of Delaware County; Melissa A. Hart of Allegheny County; Joseph Charles Gale of Montgomery County; William M. McSwain of Chester County; Jacob Doyle Corman III of Centre County; Charles R. Gerow of Cumberland County; and Nche Zama of Northampton County.