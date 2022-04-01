U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr., D-Scranton, said Thursday that nearly $5 million in federal funding is being provided to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for water projects in four southwestern Pennsylvania counties from the fiscal year 2023 allocation of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
Included is funding to go toward Conemaugh River Lake in Indiana County and Loyalhanna Lake in Westmoreland County.
The Corps is getting $1 million for dredging in the Conemaugh River Lake, bringing the project’s total IIJA funding to $1.15 million.
Conemaugh Dam provides flood protection for the lower Conemaugh Valley, the Kiskiminetas Valley, the lower Allegheny Valley and the upper Ohio River Valley.
Since its completion, the Corps said, Conemaugh Dam has prevented more than $2.2 billion in flood damage.
At Loyalhanna Lake, the Corps is receiving $375,000 from IIJA to replace the roof and add solar panels on the resource manager’s office building and install solar panels, lighting and fixtures at the recreation restroom and parking areas.
Loyalhanna provides flood protection for the lower Loyalhanna Creek and Kiskiminetas River valleys as well as the lower Allegheny and upper Ohio Rivers.
“Thanks to the infrastructure law, we can keep our lakes clean and beautiful and our dams functional,” Casey said. “This new funding will ensure that residents and visitors alike can enjoy our natural resources for many years to come.”
The Corps also is getting $500,000 in federal fiscal year 2023 for Crooked Creek Lake in Armstrong County, on top of a previous allocation of $200,000 from that same federal act for the current federal fiscal year, which runs through Sept. 30.
Crooked Creek provides flood protection for the lower Allegheny and Ohio rivers.
Casey’s office said the new funding will be used for roof maintenance, including the addition of solar panels.
Other funding will go toward Youghiogheny River Lake in Somerset County.