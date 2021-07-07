SALTSBURG — Borough council on Monday night accepted the resignation of part-time police Officer Jacob Pepper, who also had been working as a full-time corrections officer at the Indiana County Jail.
Council also authorized borough officials to advertise for road bids, which will be opened at the August meeting.
Councilors Terry Cumberledge and Jill Raabe were absent, as was Mayor Karen Cumberledge. Council President P.J. Hruska was joined by Joseph Penta, Lorrie Johnson, Michelle Jesko and John Lombardo.
Borough officials reminded the community about the second farmers’ market of the season, on Thursday, July 15, from 4 to 7 p.m.
As Terry Cumberledge posted on Facebook Tuesday, Julie Dunmire will be singing, and vendors on hand will include Clair Martin Farm, Conemaugh Farms, Flemings Farm and Leaps Farm.