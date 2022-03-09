Indiana Borough Council will allow the removal of two parking spaces and the moving of a streetlight on the Philadelphia Street side of a proposed downtown Dunkin’ Donuts location at 518 Philadelphia St.
However, after a motion regarding two parking spaces along adjacent South Fifth Street was split off from an Administration Committee motion regarding the Dunkin’ location Tuesday night, the removal of two spaces there was rejected, 7-4, with one abstention.
The abstention came from Councilman Joshua Kratsa, who cited a conflict of interest.
Voting to reject were Council President Dr. Peter Broad, as well as councilors Ben Ford, Sharon Herring, Donald Lancaster, Gerald Smith, Sara Steelman and Dr. Jonathan Warnock.
Ford moved to split off South Fifth Street, saying “it is two different streets” and favoring “keeping South Fifth Street as is” with two borough parking meters.
Smith said taking out the parking spaces would produce a significant hazard.
He also said he thought developers would want to be in downtown Indiana, regardless of council’s action regarding the parking spaces.
Voting to approve were Council Vice President Kaycee Newell and councilors Tamara Collazzo, Luke DeBuyser and Poom Sunhachawi-Taylor.
On the removal of two parking spaces along Philadelphia Street, Kratsa again abstained — something Broad questioned, citing parliamentary procedure, but Solicitor Patrick Dougherty upheld, because the conflict involved a financial issue — but Ford and Herring joined Newell, DeBuyser and Collazzo in voting yes, while Warnock, Steelman, Smith and Lancaster joined Broad in voting no.
Had the abstention been rejected, Kratsa could have been considered a no vote — meaning a 6-6 tie on the Philadelphia Street issue that would have gone to Mayor William B. Simmons to break.
Later, the Public Works Committee presented a motion to relocate a street light at 518 Philadelphia St., which was approved by a voice vote, but with Lancaster and Smith voting no and 10 others voting yes.
The votes capped a lengthy discussion of the idea that included the reading of several emails both pro and con about the idea of suburban Pittsburgh-based Heartland Restaurant Group LLC building a Dunkin’ with drive-thru capability along Philadelphia and South Fifth streets, on the eastern end of the downtown business district.
“We’re just a Mom and Pop that invested our money in the Dunkin’ brand,” said Daniel P. Orie, vice president and general counsel for the franchisee based in Forest Hills, Allegheny County, but already owner of another Dunkin’ franchise along Oakland Avenue near the juncture with Rose Street in White Township.
“We’ve gone ahead and met everything that has been presented to us (by Indiana planning and zoning officials),” Orie went on. “Our plan complies with the (zoning) code.”
After the meeting Orie declined further comment, saying, “we’ll address it in due time.”
In other business Tuesday, IUP addressed the interest of borough council members that led to university President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll introducing a new non-voting representative, Jennifer Dunsmore, a former Downtown Indiana Inc. director who serves as an assistant vice president in the Office of Alumni & Constituent Engagement at IUP.
“I was very engaged with Indiana Borough Council during my time with DI,” Dunsmore recalled. “Now, in my role at IUP, I look forward to that opportunity once again.”
She said it would be her goal “to continue the ongoing momentum of bringing IUP and the community together, including showcasing all the wonderful things that our students do and fostering even stronger relationship between town and university.”
Driscoll agreed, telling council, “IUP continues to be pleased to work closely with one of our key community partners in this way.”
Work continues on what the borough should do with its American Rescue Plan funding. Manager Nichole Sipos said there still is time, as Indiana Borough has until 2024 to come up with ways to spend what will total $1,378,179.52, and until 2026 to complete those expenditures.
DeBuyser said the borough shouldn’t wait too long, counting what inflation may do to those ARP dollars.
Council also approved a resolution authorizing borough staff to apply for funding through the Statewide Local Share Account Program. It approved the borough’s 2022 Fee Schedule, including a $2.50 per month increase in the sewage maintenance fee and an increase in towing charges from $95 to $125. It granted the request of Bruno’s Restaurant, Nap’s Cucina Mia and AutoSports to close Philadelphia Street from Ninth Street to 13th Street and 11th Street from Water Street to Church Street for an Italian Festival event from noon to 7 p.m. on Aug. 14. A waiver of the borough’s Open Container Ordinance also was requested. As was pointed out in his report, Public Safety Committee Chairman Lancaster said council’s approval is needed because it is not yet considered a recurring event. It would be next year. An event becomes “recurring” after three straight years.