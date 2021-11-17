Indiana Borough has a tentative budget with no anticipated tax increase — and another vacancy to fill on borough council.
At a busy but relatively brief meeting Tuesday, Indiana Borough Council voted to advertise a $5,492,237 spending plan for 2022, which is expected to utilize $5,351,829 in revenues and $140,408 in borough surplus.
It also voted to hold the line on real estate taxes at 5.662 mills for general purposes, 0.136 mills for Indiana Free Library, 0.035 mills for shade trees and 0.189 mills for fire protection.
Council plans to act on the budget and tax ordinance on Dec. 7.
Also Tuesday, Council President Dr. Peter Broad announced that Third Ward Councilwoman Betsy Sarneso had moved into the borough’s Second Ward, forcing her to resign effective Nov. 7 from the seat for which she just won re-election a few days before.
According to complete but still unofficial results from Indiana County Voting & Elections (at least through today’s scheduled meeting of the county’s Board of Elections), on Nov. 2 Democrat Sarneso received 196 votes and Republican Luke DeBuyser 194 votes for the top slots in the four-way race for two Third Ward seats.
Republican Don Hanni finished third with 179 votes and Democrat Kaela A. Cardarella fourth with 168 votes.
Solicitor Patrick Dougherty said a vacancy would have to be filled at what now is the year’s last scheduled meeting on Dec. 7, then re-filled when council reorganizes in January. Otherwise, the matter would go to Indiana County Court of Common Pleas.
Traditionally, council only meets once in December, a tradition it plans to continue this year.
Separately, council also moved to donate $40,000 from the borough’s $1.3 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 funding toward Citizens’ Ambulance.
That will match most of the $50,000 put up by White Township as a challenge to other Indiana County municipalities served by Citizens’. In September, Center Township approved a $10,000 donation toward that match.
Meanwhile, the borough still is seeking how to distribute the remainder of that $1.3 million, half of which came this year, with the rest scheduled for receipt next year.
Indiana Borough will receive $1.3 million in federal funding as part of the ARPA.
“The funds must be used by Dec. 31, 2024,” according to a second survey being taken on indianaboro.com website. “Your input will help guide the use of the funds and help maximize the impact in our community.”
Borough officials said the survey takes less than five minutes to complete and will be open through Dec. 9.
The borough also is still looking for a successor to resigned Manager C. Michael Foote.
Broad said interviews were conducted by Zoom with two out-of-town candidates, while what now is the only local candidate is scheduled for an interview next week.
Meanwhile, at Broad’s urging, Councilman Jim McQuown moved and Councilman Sean McDaniel seconded McQuown’s motion to add the title of “assistant manager” to Assistant Treasurer Nichole Sipos’ resume.
The council president hailed Sipos for her work since Foote’s departure, including development of the proposed 2022 borough budget.
In other business, Council Public safety Committee Chairman Donald Lancaster and Police Chief Justin Schawl reported receipt of an $11,998 federal Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant which the borough will use to upgrade access to the Indiana Borough Police station within the municipal building.
Lancaster also reported that entry-level testing is under way for a new Civil Service list to fill future police vacancies.
Schawl said his officers responded to 809 calls in October, saying such calls have returned to pre-pandemic levels.
And he urged residents to be patient Friday night, as downtown Indiana fills up for its annual tree-lighting in IRMC Park at 6 p.m., and a parade that will follow between Eleventh and Fifth streets beginning at 7 p.m.
Schawl also reported that Penelec has been contacted regarding the need for a new street light along the 300 block of North Seventh Street.
Council Vice President and Public Works Committee Chairman Gerald Smith said the borough would seek state Costars bids for new sewage treatment plant equipment, including a new tank and filter machinery.