Indiana Borough Council approved a contract with its non-uniformed employees, chose a new manager from the borough’s ranks, and filled a vacancy created when one of its members moved across town and out of her ward, all during two sessions that were done in just under two hours Monday night.
Council voted 11-0 to approve a five-year contract with Utility Workers Union of America Local 580, ending a dispute that dated back two years, but which rapidly came to an end after council chose its solicitor, Patrick Dougherty, to enter the negotiations.
Dougherty said the contract is retroactive to 2020, but all the pay raises are to come, of 3.5 percent this year, 4.5 percent in 2023, and then a figure based on the Consumer Price Index in 2024, that will be at least 3 percent and at most 4.5 percent.
Dougherty said there also would be a one-time signing bonus of $1,000, and a new insurer, Highmark PPO, covering health care.
Assistant Manager Nichole Sipos also was involved in those negotiations, taking over after the resignation in September of Manager C. Michael Foote.
Despite a national search, council turned inward for Foote’s successor, with Council President Dr. Peter Broad saying, “we finally convinced Nichole Sipos ... and she agreed.” Councilman Gerald Smith moved to promote Sipos, Councilman Donald Lancaster seconded that motion, and it was approved on a voice vote.
All that, in turn, was part of a busy schedule that opened with a reorganization that featured Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark administering the oath of office to Mayor William B. Simmons.
“I look forward to working with all of you,” Simmons later told council. “I think we will have an exciting 2022.”
Simmons’ wife Patti watched the swearing-in, bringing in a family Bible that belonged to her husband’s great-great-great-great-grandfather in 1834.
Simmons proceeded to administer the oath of office to three newly elected councilors, Luke DeBuyser, Tamara Collazzo and Joshua Kratsa, as well as re-elected councilors Smith and Lancaster. Broad then was re-elected as council president, with Councilwoman Kaycee Newell succeeding Smith as council vice president.
All of that took about 10 minutes, so there was time for pictures and conversation until the regular meeting could begin at 7 p.m., the first under a new schedule that puts the monthly regular voting meeting on what will be the first Tuesday in succeeding months.
It was the first time for a new system where council will meet in person while residents can tune in online, including three who spoke up about blighted property — a long-abandoned house along South Third Street.
“Someone had recently broken all the back windows,” neighbor Erick Lauber observed, about a building he believes is ready to cave in.
“It is only a matter of time until someone gets hurt.”
South Third Street residents Zack Karcher and Bob Santos also addressed the matter, which drew a promise from Dougherty to work with borough Zoning and Code Supervisor Stephanie Dunlap to address blight issues.
After the public comment session, council went into a 27-minute executive session, after which it tackled a long list of borough appointments as well as the contract vote and selection of a councilor who will serve in place of Betsy Sarneso, who was elected in the Third Ward but moved across town — and out of that ward — after the election.
Councilwoman Poom Sunhachawi-Taylor nominated Sharon M. Herring, whose family moved into the borough from Marion Center more than four years ago.
She works in custodial services at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
DeBuyser nominated attorney Don L. Hanni, who finished third in Third Ward voting in November, behind DeBuyser and Sarneso, with Kaela A. Cardarella coming in fourth in a contest for two seats.
Hanni chose not to attend. DeBuyser said he was not feeling well, and was “not sure it was COVID, but it was better safe than sorry.”
However, as Herring was nominated first, she was the first up for a vote — and, as it turned out, the only one getting a vote.
Councilors Broad, Kratza, Smith, Lancaster, Taylor, Sara Steelman, Dr. Jonathan Warnock and Ben Ford voted for Herring, while DeBuyser, Collazzo and Newell voted no.
Broad said Herring would be sworn in at the next council meeting, this month’s agenda work session on Jan. 18.