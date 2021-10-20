Indiana Borough is a step closer to having body-worn cameras for its police officers.
At its meeting Tuesday, borough council authorized Police Chief Justin Schawl to execute an agreement to acquire a body-worn camera platform from Pro-Vision Video Systems for $12,860, and a data storage platform to go along with that camera system for no more than $1,200.
Schawl and Council Public Safety Committee Chairman Donald Lancaster said both systems will be acquired through a state CO-STARS contract, with reimbursement for the cost coming from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
Schawl said it will cover the cost the borough spent on training for new Officer Kassi Danyelle Niver in the Municipal Police Academy at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
The police chief also told council the cameras will be similar to those acquired by Homer City and Clymer police departments.
Council also authorized Assistant Treasurer Nichole Sipos to execute a revised 2022 Minimum Municipal Obligation that will require a budgeting of $299,780 as both an expenditure and a revenue in the 2022 borough budget.
Council Administration Committee Chairman Sean McDaniel said the amount of the obligation did not change, but conditions for that obligation were changed to “a slightly higher” risk for the borough and to lessen the possibility of losing state support for what is now a well-funded series of pension accounts, for borough management, staff and police officers.
Sipos assumed a role as interim borough treasurer after the resignation of C. Michael Foote, who also was borough manager.
Council President Dr. Peter Broad has been involved with a committee that is looking at applications for Foote’s replacement as manager. He said the list has been reduced to four, two local, two from out of town.
However, he added, the applicant reported from South Africa is not one of the out-of-town candidates still in the running.
Council also approved a new ordinance providing a series of amendments to the borough’s 1998 zoning ordinance.
It authorized Broad to execute a contractual agreement with The EADS Group Inc. for professional services needed as the borough puts together an Active Transportation Plan funded by a $20,000 state WalkWorks grant.
Council also is moving ahead on other funding fronts, including the American Rescue Plan. Council Community Development Committee Chairman Ben Ford said there will be another public meeting and another online survey next month, after a meeting on Oct. 7 and a first survey that helped the borough determine what residents want from the federally-funded ARP.
Ford also said that a meeting is scheduled next Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m., involving the borough, the Indiana Area School District and Indiana County, to discuss a LERTA or Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance program.
The Community Development chairman also said the borough is nearing completion of a new comprehensive plan.
In his report, Mayor Joseph Trimarchi said a scheduled Oct. 30 ceremony rededicating the municipal building in honor of retired Mayor George Hood has been postponed because Hood is in the hospital recovering from congestive heart failure.
Trimarchi said Hood’s daughter told him Hood could be on hand for a ceremony on Nov. 6, but that has not yet been confirmed.
Meanwhile, the mayor said the lettering needed for the municipal building has arrived and Michael Moreau of Moreau Sign Company in Indiana is going to go ahead with installing that lettering.
In other matters Tuesday, Council Vice President and Public Works Committee Chairman Gerald Smith said there has been some stealing of stop signs, four of them, possibly as student pranks, at various locations in the downtown area of the borough, including one at Seventh and School streets that triggered a three-vehicle accident.
“These pranks are serious,” Smith said, “and have resulted in damage, and could be much worse.”
Public speakers Tuesday night included Jeremy Garlena, who said Indiana County needs to pay more attention to the disabled. In his case, as he said after the meeting, he has trouble getting transportation to UPMC For Life events.
He also said there is a need for more social acceptance of the disabled.