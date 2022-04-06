Indiana Borough Council unanimously approved a Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance (LERTA) ordinance Tuesday night, becoming the second body to approve the proposed incentive for development or major repairs to properties in the borough.
On Jan. 10, the Indiana Area School District board of directors was the first entity to approve the freezing of property taxes for seven years on new residential, commercial and industrial construction or real property improvements in qualified and approved areas.
The borough’s ordinance passed without any amendment to its advertised plan for “encouraging economic redevelopment and long-term investment, (to) improve the sustainability of tax revenue in coming decades, (and) attract new business investments, (as well as) encourage residential housing improvements, and generally foster the well-being and prosperity of the borough.”
It now must be approved by the Indiana County Board of Commissioners. Borough Solicitor Patrick Dougherty said he is working with his counterpart on the county level, Solicitor Matthew Budash.
“Ordinary maintenance and upkeep are not considered improvements,” the new borough ordinance reads. “Repair, construction, or reconstruction, including alterations and additions increasing the property valuation, (must) amount to more than $20,000 of construction expense.”
Improvements of another kind may be in the offing, after recent heavy rains led to infiltration of the borough’s sewage system. Council Public Works Chairman Gerald Smith said complete replacement of the sewage system, and the borough’s 67-year-old terracotta drainage system, is being considered.
Smith said the borough may need a plan that meets the state’s Act 537 or Pennsylvania Sewage Facilities Act, which could require an overhaul costing anywhere from $10 million to $100 million. He said recent rains provided “a textbook example of what is needed.”
It won’t happen overnight. Borough Manager Nichole Sipos said the borough is looking at “six months down the road” for development of an Act 537 plan.
It also may not be borough-wide. As Council Vice President Kaycee Newell and Community Development Committee Chairman Ben Ford pointed out, the area around the Marsh Run watershed may be a separate matter because residents in that area banded together to sue the borough over sewage problems.
Another sort of lawsuit could be in the offing. Dougherty said the attorney for Heartland Restaurant Group LLC told him he may be providing legal papers for the borough, following council’s March 8 vote that allowed the removal of two parking spaces and the moving of a streetlight on the Philadelphia Street side of a proposed downtown Dunkin’ Donuts location at 518 Philadelphia St.
However, a motion regarding two parking spaces along adjacent South Fifth Street was split off from the Philadelphia Street motion and was rejected.
The votes capped a lengthy discussion of the idea of suburban Pittsburgh-based Heartland building a Dunkin’ with drive-thru capability along Philadelphia and South Fifth streets. Heartland also has a Dunkin franchise in White Township.
Meanwhile, planning continues regarding what to do with the $1,378,179.52 the borough is getting from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, money that has to be committed to projects that begin by 2024 and are completed by 2026.
Sipos said the borough plans an open house sometime later this month for public input about ARP funds.
She also said it could be a topic for council’s work session in May.
Council also tackled the purchase of a 2020 Chevy truck from Griffith Auto Sales of Home for $60,572, to be covered out of the borough’s Liquid Fuels fund.
The purchase of the used truck prompted Councilman Joshua Kratsa to ask why the borough could not purchase a new truck.
Sipos said the inventory wasn’t available through the state’s COSTARS cooperative purchasing program.
Mayor William B. Simmons questioned whether Sipos had tried a dealer in the borough.
Sipos said the borough couldn’t get a truck by that means, either.
Council also authorized Sipos to hire two part-time parking employees, contingent upon the successful completion of pre-employment requirements.
In other business, council approved new policies regarding postings on the borough’s Facebook page and a virtual code of conduct for borough meetings, which are hybrid gatherings both in-person and online.
The Indiana County Community Support Program received council’s blessing for a closure of IRMC Park on May 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for a Mental Health Awareness Walk and Health Fair.
Council’s Public Safety Committee noted that, while a similar event was held before the COVID-19 pandemic, it is not yet considered a recurring event, so council approval was requested.
Other upcoming events include a tree planting in honor of Dave Fairman at noon April 29 near the First Christian Church along North Fifth and Water streets.
On behalf of the Shade Tree Commission, Councilman Donald Lancaster said the event was honoring Fairman’s past contributions to the borough.