CLYMER — Borough council approved a $582,120 budget for 2022 Tuesday that is balanced between revenues and expenditures, but requires a half-mill real estate tax increase.
The borough’s general purpose tax would be increased from 3.4 to 3.9 mills, while the street light levy would remain at 0.5 mills and fire protection at 0.5 mills, for a total real estate tax of 4.9 mills.
The borough is moving ahead with plans to obtain a grant and loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to pay for new police cruisers.
Borough Manager Sonya Schrenkel said the borough is working with its solicitor Wayne Kablack on obtaining a $45,650 grant and $37,350 loan. In his report, Police Chief Charles M. Waller said the borough received confirmation the grant money will be available to cover the new cruisers his department has purchased from Tri-Star Motors.
The borough has had its success obtaining funds for recent projects, including the new Tate Park and veterans memorial dedicated last month along Two Lick Creek at the edge of Clymer’s downtown business district.
A major portion of the 2.7-acre park was donated by the Tate family, but the borough also purchased some tracts from the Briskey and Bence families.
Also, correcting previous coverage in The Indiana Gazette, funds for the park included $515,000 in a Keystone Communities grant, $229,000 from PA Greenways and donations from Clymer area businesses.
Council also approved a motion to commence with roof repairs to the borough building at 115 Sixth St.
The cost is not to exceed $5,800.
Council also voted to dispose of older records, approve employee raises for the coming year and reappoint Stephanie Brilhart to a five-year term on the Clymer Borough Municipal Authority board.
In 2022, borough council will open the year with reorganization Jan. 3 at 6 p.m., then continue an ongoing schedule of voting meetings on the second Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m., and workshops on the fourth Tuesday at 7 p.m.
This week’s council meeting included swearing-in ceremonies for two councilors, Brilhart and Kirby Griffin.
They were in attendance along with Council President Louis Tate and councilors Brietta St. Clair and John Hughmanic.
Councilors Jeffrey Gromley and John Buterbaugh were absent.
Mayor Christina King reported police department revenues in the past month included $474.41 from parking meters, $414.45 in state police fines, $903.31 in magisterial and clerk of courts costs, and $900 for 30 hours of monthly service to Marion Center by the Clymer Borough Police Department, for a total of $2,904.18.
Schrenkel reported Clymer Volunteer Fire Company will gather Sunday at 5:30 p.m. for an evening of caroling to begin at 6 p.m.
She said borough crews will begin tree pickups on Dec. 28, reminding residents to put the trees on the curb and strip them of their decorations.
And borough officials reminded residents that sidewalks need to be cleared 24 hours after a snowfall. Those who don’t get a warning the first time around, then a citation to face the magisterial district court for violations after that.