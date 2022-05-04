SALTSBURG — Cargill Inc. was the low bidder among three companies seeking the contract to supply salt to Saltsburg Borough.
At its meeting Monday, borough council approved Cargill’s bid of $94.29 per ton.
The meeting was the first of two public sessions for council this month.
Council previously set a public hearing for May 10 at 6 p.m. to consider the proposal by Par Mar Stores to move a state liquor license from Center Township to its convenience store at 102 Washington St. in Saltsburg.
As was stated on Monday’s agenda, residents are urged to “come with questions” as well as concerns about the proposal, which has prompted misgivings by members of council.
The hearing is required by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, Solicitor Wayne Kablack said.
Council also voted to renew a certificate of deposit with S&T Bank, but for only one year rather than five, at an interest rate of 0.1 percent.
And it accepted Wendy Veitz’s letter of interest in succeeding Meghan Stramaski on the borough’s pool board.
Council also voted to donate $500 to the borough pool.
In other business, the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary was given permission to sell poppies in advance of Memorial Day weekend.
In his report, Saltsburg Police Officer in Charge Don Isherwood asked those needing police services to call 911, rather than send him Facebook messages.
Councilman Abraham Kline announced that there would be a $100 prize to the winning team in an upcoming 3-on-3 basketball tournament, June 11 at the Salt Center.
The tournament is open to teams of boys and girls, each from grades 4-6, 7-9, 10-12, and graduated and above.
Cost is $10 per person before May 28 and $15 afterward.
For more details, one can call Kline at (724) 599-6974 or Turner Cunningham at (724) 464-7760.