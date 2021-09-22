Newly resigned Indiana Borough Manager C. Michael Foote’s shadow hung over a number of aspects of Tuesday’s Indiana Borough Council agenda preparatory meeting.
Foote resigned effective last week and is off “for parts unknown,” Borough Council President Dr. Peter Broad said.
It wasn’t before a series of meetings, including sessions with borough Solicitor Patrick Dougherty.
“We will weather the storm,” Dougherty said.
And meetings continue, as Broad deals with the borough staff and with Assistant Treasurer Nichole Sipos.
Foote had been borough treasurer as well as manager, but Sipos is not acting manager.
“She is riding hard on the budget (for 2022),” Broad said.
Sipos was authorized to execute the borough’s 2022 Minimum Municipal Obligation of $254,345 and to budget that amount as both an expenditure and a revenue in the 2022 budget.
Council also authorized Broad and Council Vice President Gerald Smith to execute a professional services agreement with Herbert, Rowland and Grubic Inc. of Harrisburg for the state Department of Community & Economic Development’s Strategic Management Planning Program, and to execute a grant agreement with DCED that will bring the borough 90 percent of the $69,800 cost of the consulting project.
And the council president is appointing a search committee for a new manager consisting of chairs of council’s four standing committees, Sean McDaniel (administration), Smith (public works), Donald Lancaster (public safety) and Ben Ford (community development).
Broad said the borough is on track to have a budget for 2022 — but it could be impacted by an ongoing contract dispute with Utility Workers Union of America Local 580.
Broad said no new negotiating session has been called, but added that, “if we give them everything they are asking for, we cannot pay for it out of this current budget.”
As he told his colleagues during his report Tuesday night, it could lead to “a very substantial tax increase.”
Local 580 President Denise Brudnock said she did not know where that claim was coming from.
She said the last contract session was “a couple weeks ago,” with attorney Gretchen Love, from the Pittsburgh law firm of Campbell Durrant, and with Foote.
“Our attorney (Joe Pass) is contacting Gretchen Love to try to figure out what’s next,” Brudnock said. “Now that (Foote) is gone, I don’t know where it goes from here.”
It has been a dispute that has featured appearances before the Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board, where the borough and union are presently involved in a dispute over health insurance — a matter that Brudnock said is a reason for much of the holdup in a dispute now nearly two years old.
“The borough hasn’t entertained anything that the union has put across the table,” Brudnock said. “We have given them some proposals.”
A member of Local 580 thought a substantial, and unnecessary, amount of money was spent keeping her from a job with the borough’s wastewater treatment plant.
Pamela Vojtek, of Clymer, told council each side spent more than $7,000 to fight the matter.
“It was a disheartening amount of money spent to keep me out,” Vojtek said.
Eventually, she took and passed three tests.
“It only cost the borough one fee,” Vojtek said. She said she was willing to require that the borough only pay for one fee, but Foote was insisting on putting it into the contract.
Broad did not say much else about the contract situation, except that Love is serving as the borough’s legal counsel in those talks.
On another financial matter in which Foote was involved, Police Chief Justin Schawl said the borough is very close to having body-worn cameras for his officers. Schawl expected that the camera issue may be discussed next month.
Tuesday’s meeting opened with Mayor Joseph Trimarchi swearing in a new member of council, Dr. Mary Lou Zanich.
It ended with an executive session, but not before extensive discussions of committee reports, including Ford’s report on a proposed sign ordinance, for which council gave the go-ahead by an 11-1 vote to advertise.
“I thought it was too restrictive of the type of signs,” Councilwoman Poom Sunhachawi-Taylor said. Councilman Jim McQuown also was concerned about such restrictions, though he later voted to advertise the ordinance.
Flags were a special issue.
Ford said the ordinance as it is being advertised would require someone to get a permit to fly a Confederate flag, but allow the flags of the United States, the commonwealth of Pennsylvania and “any modern state or nation.”
It also would codify council’s action in a resolution in September 2020 that “formally rejects any efforts to intimidate any of its residents and visitors (and) formally denounces hateful or violent speech directed at any individual or group based on their race or ethnicity” by proclaiming that ”the public display of the confederate flag is inconsistent with the values of the Borough, our Commonwealth, and the United States.”
As Smith recalled from that debate a year ago, “people did not feel welcome,” seeing displays of the rebel flag from the Civil War.
If anyone wanted to fly the Stars and Bars, as the Confederate battle flag also is known, Ford said, “they would need a permit.”
“I have not seen any Confederate flags,” Councilwoman Sara Steelman offered. “I have seen four times as many rainbow flags,” referring to a gay pride symbol.
“Language is not a problem,” Dougherty said. “Enforcement will be.”
As the borough solicitor put it, “once you start limiting things ... you have to be very careful” not to violate the First Amendment.