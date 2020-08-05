Indiana Borough council isn’t ready to pass an ordinance that echoes Gov. Tom Wolf’s executive orders regarding COVID-19 and public safety measures.
That’s according to Council President Peter Broad, who said Tuesday night that a draft ordinance has at least one typo in it.
However, he added, while “we haven’t talked about the exact language in it, it essentially is complete.”
Council Vice President Gerald Smith wanted the ordinance as part of the borough’s preparation for Indiana University of Pennsylvania students to return for classes on Aug. 24. Broad said there’s one more meeting before that date, on Aug. 18. Meanwhile, council members were told Tuesday that they will be invited to have a participatory role in Indiana County’s COVID-19 Recovery Task Force.
Borough Manager C. Michael Foote said the matter was discussed with the county board of commissioners, who created the task force in May. It has had representatives of the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency, Indiana Regional Medical Center, local human service agencies and other community organizations.
“We are frustrated that we haven’t been part of it yet,” Broad said. “We must be better informed. It’s better late than never.”
Council Public Safety Chairman Donald Lancaster previously noted that the YMCA of Indiana County also is involved, while Indiana University of Pennsylvania has said its president, Dr. Michael Driscoll, is its representative on that panel.
In other business Tuesday, Foote reported that county officials had deemed a food delivery program was not eligible for Community Development Block Grant-Coronavirus funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. The program wanted funding to cover start-up costs.
The borough will be able to spend a portion of $87,437 in CDBG-CV funding for food banks and food distribution. Most of the rest will go toward research into the possible presence of the COVID-19 virus in sewage taken into the borough’s wastewater treatment plant.
That research is being conducted by BioBot, a company formed at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology that specializes in wastewater epidemiology. Foote said $8,837 of that would be retained by the county to cover administrative costs. Also, council wrote off a loan made to what formerly was the borough’s parking authority, an agency succeeded by the present parking department.
“A loan was taken out to pay for construction on the parking garage,” Council Administration Committee Chairman Sean McDaniel said. “For accounting, it was structured as a loan from borough to parking authority. Over the years it has remained on the books.”
“It is not that we are going to be out that money,” Councilman Jonathan Warnock said. “That money was out the door a long time ago.”
Other business approved Tuesday included resolutions regarding several infrastructure projects centered around the borough’s sanitary sewer system. That was a follow-up on last month’s approval by council of emergency repairs in the vicinity of the Edgewood Avenue sewer replacement project. Also, council approved Brian Snyder’s offer of $16,900 for a 2005 F-550 dump truck. Borough Public Works Director Dave Fairman said a new dump truck, approved last year, was delivered June 29.
Smith said he received an email from the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission, telling him it had received at least six letters of interest for a PHRC Indiana County Advisory Council. Interested county residents can send letters through Aug. 31 to Carl H. Summerson at the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission, 333 Market St., Eighth Floor, Harrisburg, PA 17101, or csummerson@pa.gov.
Lastly, Dave Roman Excavating of Reynoldsville won a $306,600 contract for sewer replacement work on South Fifth and South 13th streets.