CLYMER — There was a lot on the plate Tuesday night for Clymer Borough Council, including a problem one speaker termed “obnoxious,” just over the Route 403 bridge in Cherryhill Township.
There, efforts have been ongoing to treat sediment ponds receiving the remnant of abandoned coal mines.
“They put in chemicals to counter the drainage out of those old mines,” Susan Lydick said of efforts by Stream Restoration Inc. of Mars, Butler County, a nonprofit working to restore streams impacted by drainage from abandoned coal mines.
SRI has worked on multiple projects across Indiana County, including efforts funded by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. The chemicals sometimes have a negative effect.
“It smells like a sewer,” Fred Catchpole told council. “I would rather smell the burning wood.”
Catchpole said the problem “is obnoxious” especially in the area of Morris Street.
There isn’t much Clymer Borough can do about something outside its municipal limits, but Lydick also was at Tuesday’s meeting to applaud something the borough did do, for her as owner of a rental unit in town.
Seems an old washer had failed on a water valve, causing a leak that required her to call the borough for assistance.
In turn, borough Manager Sonya Schrenkel called in a borough crew, which managed to clear out the problem in time for Lydick to sign a lease for a tenant wanting to rent that house.
The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge 931 from Indiana also had something good to say about Clymer Tuesday night.
Past state BPOE president Ken Kundla presented a certificate of honor to the borough for its efforts “to properly fly the U.S. flag.”
The effort to create a waterside memorial park across Sherman Street from the municipal building continued, with some help from the Future Farmers of America at Penns Manor Area High School.
Schrenkel said they planted 12 Autumn Serviceberry trees there.
A semi-annual borough cleanup is up and coming later this week. Dumpsters will be set up and residents who received vouchers with water and sewer bills will be able to bring junk to the borough building at 354 Adams St. on Thursday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
No tires, batteries, television sets, paints or chemicals can be dumped. Those with questions can call (724) 254-9884.
Clymer also is looking forward to marking Halloween on Oct. 31, with a parade from Morris to Sixth Street to Sherman Street and to the fire hall, where “Trunk or Treat” will be offered from 1:30 to 4 p.m.
Residents can bring goodies in decorated cars or rent a table in the fire hall.
For more details, call the Clymer Volunteer Fire Company at (724) 599-2524 or email cvfc.150@gmail.com.
It has been a busy month for firefighters and police in the borough. Fire Chief John Gromley said his crews have been “all over the town,” dealing with fires, traffic accidents, rescues and other issues.
Police Chief Charles M. Waller said his officers conducted speeding details, helped with events during Clymer Days, assisted Blairsville and Indiana with homecoming parades, worked with the Indiana County Drug Task Force and fulfilled the borough’s monthly agreement to patrol Marion Center Borough.
Mayor Christina King said the borough took in $590.12 from meters, $1,275.41 in fines, $124 in parking tickets and $900 from Marion Center for a total of $2,889.53.
In other business Tuesday, council hired Shane Lute as a full-time laborer, effective Oct. 18, and increased the wage of Chief Waller, retroactive to Oct. 4.