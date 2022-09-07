Indiana Borough Council received updates on two downtown commercial properties at its monthly voting meeting Tuesday night.
One was expected.
Solicitor Patrick Dougherty said he is waiting for Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark to either rule or order arguments regarding Heartland Restaurant Group LLC’s appeal of Council’s March 8 decision to allow the removal of two parking spaces and the moving of a streetlight on the Philadelphia Street side of a proposed downtown Dunkin’ Donuts location at 518 Philadelphia St. — but reject the removal of two parking spaces along adjacent South Fifth Street.
The other wasn’t.
Mayor William B. Simmons said he had a meeting last week with developers for what he called “the biggest retail business” to come to Philadelphia Street between Sixth and Ninth streets.
“It will be a real shot in the arm for downtown,” the mayor said — but he couldn’t say anything else about it.
He also mentioned a concern for anyone coming downtown — “It all comes back to parking,” Simmons said.
Amid all that, there was extensive discussion, and eventual unanimous approval, of an Active Transportation Plan developed by Thomas R. Harley Architects LLC, of Indiana, and The EADS Group, a consulting firm whose office locations include Altoona, Clarion, Johnstown and North Huntingdon.
Council President Dr. Peter Broad stressed that the plan does not commit the borough to any expenditures.
However, according to Barb Hauge of Thomas R. Harley Architects, it will mean “funding is available on a project by project basis,” so, depending on the project, the borough can “seek the funding that aligns with it.”
Also Tuesday, council unanimously authorized advertising of an ordinance that would revise the borough’s Chapter 288 governing parking meters.
Borough Manager Nichole Sipos said it would update an outdated ordinance that still refers to a provision for free parking — in 1972 — among other things.
Council also authorized advertising of an ordinance amending the borough’s Chapter 327, governing property maintenance.
Sipos has been working with Dougherty on another proposed ordinance, which would clear the way for a reapportionment of the borough’s ward system.
As discussed at council’s work session last month, the consensus appeared to favor either an at-large council system, or a town split between two wards, one west of Seventh Street down to Philadelphia Street, then down Eighth Street to South Street, over then to Pratt Drive, and one east of those streets.
The other ward would be east of that divide. In any case, it would replace an existing four-ward system, where 7,589 residents can be found in the Third Ward — more than the combined population of the First, Second and Fourth wards.
If the borough goes to two wards, the one proposed to the west would have a population of 7,135 according to the 2020 U.S. Census, while the one proposed to the east would have 6,912.
Dougherty said he hoped to have a proposal for council’s next work session on Sept. 20.
Council also approved an ordinance amending the management pension plan, and it approved a $128,000 contract to Hickes Associates of Alexandria, Huntingdon County, to install a replacement clarifier at the borough’s wastewater treatment plant.
During public comments at the start of the meeting, borough resident James Watta said the lack of sidewalks along a number of streets is “a significant public safety hazard.”
He singled out 11th Street between Oak and Water; 12th Street from Water Street to the entrance to the White’s Woods preserve, which straddles the borough’s boundary with White Township.
Council’s Administration Committee Chair Poom Sunhachawi-Taylor said the Indiana Planning Commission is looking into the matter, but said the money may not be there now for new sidewalks.
That prompted Watta to wonder if sidewalks might be the property owners’ responsibility.
Police Chief Justin Schawl said his officers answered 659 calls in August, up from 652 in August 2021 but down from 683 calls in August 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Schawl said “an active 45 days is ahead of us,” with multiple events starting with this weekend’s Northern Appalachian Folk Festival.
Up and coming after that are the next to last Third Thursday of the year at IRMC Park from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 15; Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Homecoming Parade on Oct. 1 at 10 a.m.; and the Love of Life 5K run/walk sponsored by Indiana Regional Medical Center on Oct. 15 at 9 a.m.
He asked motorists to “be patient,” and to anticipate detours around fall events in downtown Indiana.