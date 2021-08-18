Indiana Borough honored a police officer on her retirement, while borough council honored one of its own as she announced her resignation.
Those were among actions at Tuesday’s regular meeting, which also involved filling a vacancy on the Indiana Borough Police Department and approving a 3 percent annual increase in garbage collection rates over the next three years.
Council again will be filling a vacancy, as Sara Stewart attended her last agenda meeting, though she will attend one more meeting when council’s Public Safety Committee meets Thursday.
“We really tried to find a house in the Fourth Ward,” Stewart told her colleagues.
She did find a house three minutes from her current address, but in White Township.
Stewart was named to council on June 19, 2018, having been recommended by councilors Dave Coker and Kaycee Newell after Councilwoman Lisa Kuzneski resigned, also because she had to move out of the borough.
She was elected to a two-year term in November 2019, then nominated in May of this year by Fourth Ward Democrats for a full four-year term. She would have faced Republican Tamara Collazzo this fall.
Police Chief Justin Schawl honored Patrolman First Class Jenny Lenhart, who retired Aug. 1 after 16 years on the force, with a community service medal and the Wesley R. Hite Professional Excellence Award.
“Jenny Lenhart was hired as an IBPD officer on June 6, 2005,” Schawl said. “In July of 2008 she accepted the specialty assignment of traffic officer and was responsible for navigating our school crossing guard program, traffic safety presentations to local schools (and) traffic studies throughout town, and served as a liaison to our parking department.”
She achieved the rank of patrolman first class in 2010. Her husband and sons, whom she called “her rock,” were among many in the audience honoring her on her retirement.
Schawl said Lenhart “excelled at building and developing relationships and have always been known to give time freely to both community needs and those of your co-workers.”
The Hite award honors the memory of Wesley R. Hite, who “put himself last and others first,” on the Indiana police force for 19 years, from April 4, 1994, until he “unexpectedly ended his watch on July 2, 2013,” after suffering a heart attack while off-duty at his home.
With Lenhart’s retirement, as Council Public Safety Chairman Don Lancaster told his colleagues, “two immediate vacancies exist within the police department, and one vacancy is anticipated for early 2022.”
He proposed filling one of the vacancies with entry level police officer candidate Andrew Koszarek, a Temple University graduate with prior professional experience.
Council Administration Committee Chairman Sean McDaniel seconded Lancaster’s motion. Their committees received a department staffing plan reviewed by borough Manager C. Michael Foote and found it consistent with standard procedures.
Koszarek was approved unanimously and, contingent upon successful pre-employment requirements, is tentatively scheduled for hiring Sept. 27.
Council Vice President and Public Works Committee Chairman Gerald Smith said the borough staff requested approval of an extended contract with Waste Management of Pennsylvania Inc. for refuse disposal.
Terms remain the same as under the contract dated January 2017, except for the monthly pricing per unit, which will rise by 3 percent in each of the next three years, to $12.02 in 2022, $12.38 in 2023, and $12.65 in 2024. The monthly rate for seniors will rise to $10.82 per unit in 2022, $11.14 in 2023, and $11.59 in 2024.
Lancaster seconded Smith’s motion authorizing Foote to execute the extended contract with Waste Management.
Foote said the borough staff, engineer and contractor East American Inc. of Indiana will meet Friday to discuss the borough’s paving project, which is scheduled to begin Monday.
Council also discussed the Indiana Area School District’s planning for reconfiguring grades in its elementary schools, a process set in motion amid the likely closing of Eisenhower Elementary School for a year after an April 16 fire.
That process that entered a new stage Monday night when the IASD board’s Buildings, Grounds and Transportation Committee took an informal vote to focus on four of 10 options under consideration.
The district plans two more meetings to discuss reconfiguration, and starting Friday will have a survey available on its iasd.cc website.
Borough council would prefer keeping those schools open, especially the two within borough limits, Eisenhower and Horace Mann. Members referred to the borough’s Resolution Number 5 of 2019, which expressed the opinion that closing one or both “would directly undermine the wishes of the Borough of Indiana ... and have a devastating and irreversible effect” on the borough and its quality of life.
In other business Tuesday, Councilwoman Betsy Sarneso said the borough’s Shade Tree Commission plans to use up to $10,000 from its 2021 budget for pruning and trimming at least 100 trees. She said commission arborist Bob Crusan said 200 trees need attention.
She also said the commission plans to seek $8,000 in 2022 to pay for a tree inventory that would be conducted by PlanIT GEO of Arvada, Colo., which had the lowest of three bids submitted when the commission made a request for proposals.