On a night when the main focus for Indiana Borough Council was the status of its police department, other topics also came up, including an ordinance that could be advertised on Oct. 4, redistricting the borough from four wards to two.
“There are very few municipalities that have done this,” Solicitor Patrick Dougherty told council, of the latest development in an ongoing reapportionment.
Dougherty said a separate ordinance could be ready thereafter, reducing the number of borough council members from 12 to eight.
There also was discussion about what to do with council’s existing committee.
Meanwhile, there were three words at the heart of Chief Justin Schawl’s mid-year review of police operations: peace, safety and comfort, words Schawl frequently cites in his work providing public safety to the borough of 14,005.
Each of those words were a category for statistics in his mid-year review for Indiana Borough Council:
• Under peace: 62 noise investigations/disorderly gathering investigations; 44 animal complaints; 49 civil complaints; recovering/investigating 38 pieces of lost property; and directing traffic on 94 occasions.
• Under safety: 16 death investigations/suicide attempts; 94 burglar and fire alarm responses; 83 incidents of domestic violence/Protection From Abuse investigations; 48 drug investigations/drug overdoses; 88 burglary/theft/fraud investigations; 70 incidents of disorderly conduct/harassment; 44 criminal mischief investigations; 26 arrests for driving under the influence; 13 wanted persons; 95 accident investigations; 13 sexual assault investigations; and 26 incidents of trespass.
• Under comfort: 223 business security checks; 896 school patrols; 116 house of worship patrols; 232 medical emergencies; 85 welfare checks; 160 reports of suspicious activity; and 73 road complaints.
Schawl told council his department has had 4,922 matters to tackle so far in the first six months of 2022, compared to 5,121 in 2021 (when the department ended up with 9,398 incidents), 6,560 in 2020 (when at year’s end the total was 10,190) and 4,996 in 2019 (which at year’s end was 9,555).
Schawl wanted council to mull over his powerpoint presentation, asking that any discussion come up instead during the Oct. 20 meeting of Council’s Public Safety Committee.
There was one action by council Tuesday night, authorizing Manager Nichole Sipos to execute the borough’s 2023 Minimum Municipal Obligation.
Enforced peace and quiet on Sunday mornings was a topic during the public comment portion of the meeting.
Resident Dan DeFloria asked the borough to consider modifying a Sunday quiet time that puts a damper on noise — including running lawnmowers — between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m.
He said his daughter was coming from Strongstown and asked him to watch her kids — but he couldn’t because he couldn’t cut his grass until Sunday afternoon.
DeFloria said that is too big of a chunk of time to wait, suggesting instead a 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. quiet time.
Council President Dr. Peter Broad said DeFloria should petition Council’s Community Development Committee, where an ordinance would have to come to amend the quiet time provision.
Also Tuesday, White Township resident Barb Hauge said the plants that died in a rain garden near the Eighth Street parking lot affected that garden’s role in stormwater management. She asked the borough to restore the garden, where Broad said the plants died because of neglect.