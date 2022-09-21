Indiana Police Chief Justin Schawl

Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin Schawl told Indiana Borough Council Tuesday night that the value of data is, among other things, how "transparency and accountability builds public trust."

 PATRICK CLOONAN/Gazette

On a night when the main focus for Indiana Borough Council was the status of its police department, other topics also came up, including an ordinance that could be advertised on Oct. 4, redistricting the borough from four wards to two.

“There are very few municipalities that have done this,” Solicitor Patrick Dougherty told council, of the latest development in an ongoing reapportionment.