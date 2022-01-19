According to the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, 15 Pennsylvania municipalities have passed ordinances that decriminalize small amounts of marijuana.
Indiana Borough is mulling over whether to become the 16th.
At its work session Tuesday evening, Indiana Borough Council authorized Solicitor Patrick Dougherty to draw up a draft ordinance that would cover decriminalization of marijuana possessed for personal use, typically 30 grams or less, and also could cover drug paraphernalia used to smoke marijuana.
Dougherty said he was contacted by Council Vice President Kaycee Newell. He said he told her that his suggestion would be to bring it to council.
Councilman Dr. Jonathan Warnock seconded the motion, which was approved on a voice vote.
“The soonest we can turn this around would be March,” Newell said.
Police Chief Justin Schawl said the idea had been discussed in council’s Public Safety Committee, but told the full council he will make plans to discuss the idea again with each council committee.
Amid the discussion, Council Community Development Chairman Ben Ford wondered, “how does this play into our overall use of police resources?”
Indiana would not be legalizing marijuana. It can be prescribed in Pennsylvania to help mitigate those suffering from serious illness, but isn’t legal for recreational use in the commonwealth.
It hasn’t been for a lack of effort. In April 2019 Lt. Gov. John Fetterman brought his statewide recreational marijuana listening tour to an audience of 200 at Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex, just over the borough line.
In September 2019, Fetterman said his research found a majority of Indiana Countians favoring legalizing marijuana for recreational use, as does an overall majority across the state.
According to NORML, Pittsburgh, State College and Erie have decriminalized small amounts of marijuana, but otherwise all the other municipalities to do so are east of the Susquehanna, including Philadelphia and its suburbs Doylestown, Folcroft, Norristown, Phoenixville and West Norriton Township; Allentown; Bethlehem; Harrisburg; Lancaster; Steelton; and York.
In the only action taken Tuesday beside authorizing the drafting of a proposed ordinance, council moved to nominate former longtime Mayor George E. Hood for the 2021 Mayor of the Year Award from the Association of Mayors of the Boroughs of Pennsylvania, and for the 2021 Distinguished Service Award given by the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs.
In his report Tuesday, Council President Dr. Peter Broad said there were many issues facing the borough government in 2022 — but the COVID-19 pandemic remains a leading issue.
“Indiana County is doing a very poor job of dealing with the disease,” the council president said, urging residents to get vaccinated and to wear masks.
“Both can make a huge difference,” Broad said.
The council president said he has appointed members to council committees, including a new Administration Committee chair, Councilwoman Poom Sunhachawi-Taylor, who succeeds retired Councilman Sean McDaniel.
Taylor will serve on the Administration panel with Broad and new Councilman Luke DeBuyser.
Broad otherwise is an ex officio member of the other council committees.
On Community Development, Ford continues as chairman, serving with Warnock and new Councilman Joshua Kratsa.
Councilman Donald Lancaster continues to head Public Safety, serving with new Councilwoman Sharon M. Herring, who was sworn in at the start of the work session by Mayor William B. Simmons, and new Councilwoman Tamara Collazzo.
Lancaster also was named to represent council on the borough’s Shade Tree Commission. Broad also serves on that panel in an ex officio role.
Councilman Gerald Smith continues to head Public Works, joined by Newell and Councilwoman Sara Steelman.
Borough Manager Nichole Sipos conducted a Council Orientation presentation, while Dougherty explained the state’s Sunshine Act, with the help of a video.