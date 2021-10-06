Indiana Borough Council has a quandary that could last well into the new year.
Indiana Borough presently is divided into four wards, with Philadelphia and Seventh streets forming the boundaries.
As one looks at a clock, one sees the First Ward in the northeast corner, the Second Ward in the southeast corner, the Third Ward in the southwest corner, and the Fourth Ward in the northwest corner of the borough.
How that will change was the primary topic for council at its agenda preparatory session Tuesday night.
“You have to make sure the representation is fair and equal,” borough Solicitor Patrick Dougherty said.
As Council Administration Committee Chairman Sean McDaniel pointed out, based on figures from the 2010 federal census, “the Third Ward was substantially larger.”
Council President Dr. Peter Broad said that was followed by the Second, First and Fourth wards.
The borough knows what its overall population is from the 2020 federal census, up from 13,975 to 14,044.
But determining the population of each ward will be trickier.
McDaniel said the borough may keep its wards, “but it may be cheaper to remap.”
“We have to get the data,” Council Vice President and Public Works Chairman Gerald Smith said.
Councilman Dr. Jonathan Warnock, an associate professor of Geography, Geology, the Environment and Planning at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, said that will require getting a handle on the population in each block.
His knowledge of math prompted suggestions from his colleagues that Warnock head up an ad hoc committee to draw up new ward lines.
“If a committee is needed,” Warnock said after the meeting, “I would not have problem chairing it.”
Existing committees may be a factor in any discussion of reapportionment, for which by law the borough has until the end of next year to complete, though Smith said he’d prefer a decision come sooner rather than later.
“I to think we need to keep councilors living in each ward,” Councilwoman Sara Steelman volunteered.
New interim Councilwoman Dr. Mary Lou Zanich broached the idea of a hybrid model, that could end up looking “sort of like a combination of the federal Senate and the House.”
She suggested a plan that guarantees a councilor from each ward, with other members to be chosen at large.
The idea of reducing the number of councilors from 12 to seven was discussed, too.
“Seven would be a great number,” Councilman Jim McQuown said. “Nine might be a fair compromise.”
How does one keep the present arrangement of committees, however?
“We could go to seven, and add committee members from the general public,” Councilwoman Poom Sunhachawi-Taylor suggested.
Dougherty said the Indiana situation isn’t like that in other area municipalities, as the borough council’s committees are active, rather than a situation where the council president might have more sway.
“You’re much more active and involved,” the solicitor told council.
Broad said he would go to the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development for assistance.
In other business Tuesday, council rescinded its decision to advertise a new sign ordinance.
Instead, it voted to advertise revisions to the borough’s zoning ordinance.
It also voted to promote Interim Public Works Director Paul Gelles into that position on a full-time basis, with an increase in his salary from $48,000 to $70,000.
“He’s been doing more work that he’s been paid for,” Broad said.
The search for a successor to resigned Manager C. Michael Foote continues. Broad said the borough has received six applicants — including one from South Africa.
Police Chief Justin Schawl gave a preliminary report on the past weekend’s IUP Homecoming.
“Every employee of the borough did a wonderful job,” the police chief said. Homecoming traditionally has involved police patrols and efforts by other borough departments.
“I didn’t see a whole lot of masks,” Broad remarked.
“They were outside, Peter,” Taylor said.
“They were close together,” the council president came back.
Generally speaking, it was a subdued weekend, the chief said, but then on Sunday night, after homecoming events had ended, there was a carjacking along the 200 block of West Avenue, where three males forced two IUP students from their car.
Schawl said the investigation into that incident continued.
He also said the Indiana Borough Police Department is accepting applications for one opening and one anticipated opening until Oct. 29.
The chief said civil service testing is scheduled in November.
Other upcoming events in the borough include an open house session for the American Rescue Plan, scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday in council chambers.
The open house is meant to gather public input on ARP funding and provide residents an opportunity to learn more about what sorts of projects and programs are eligible to be funded.
The borough also is continuing its online survey through Oct. 16. Indiana Borough is scheduled to receive $1.3 million in ARP funding through next year, with a requirement that the funds must be used by Dec. 31, 2024.